PPP unites against First Lady investigation amid internal strife

As the Democratic Party pushes forward, the People Power Party is still in disarray over the party member bulletin board issue.



However, they are confident that they stand united on the issue of the re-vote for the special investigation law regarding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa has the details.



[Report]



The internal strife within the ruling party over the 'party member bulletin board' continued today (11.26).



[Jang Dong-hyeok/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "The fight for hegemony within the party has just begun, and in that regard, to bring down leader Han...."]



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "'If we are a family,' we should just apologize and quickly move on to the next stage. The longer we drag this out, the more division will lead to impeachment...."]



Despite the chaos, there is little disagreement within the party that the 'special investigation law regarding the First Lady will ultimately be discarded.



[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "The political arena has become very strongly characterized by factional logic. I expect a high number of votes against it."]



The People Power Party is reorganizing its ranks while tightening the reins on the legal risks facing DP leader Lee Jae-myung.



PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated that if the Democratic Party respects the not guilty verdict issued yesterday (11.25), they should also respect the prison sentence ruling related to the election law, and criticized that if the Democratic Party truly hopes for 'politics of coexistence' as mentioned by leader Lee Jae-myung, they should stop the impeachment of prosecutors and outdoor rallies.



[Bae June-young/People Power Party Floor Leader: "They are trying to kill the judicial institutions to save leader Lee Jae-myung. Let's stop showing off our strength and work for the people."]



The People Power Party is now calling on the Democratic Party to readjust the regular National Assembly agenda to focus on people's livelihoods, urging for the prompt handling of tax exemption for virtual assets and the processing of the budget bill within the legal deadline.



KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



