Heavy snow and icy roads expected as temperatures drop

[Anchor]



Today's weather (11.26) was quite tumultuous.



Strong rain and wind caused hail to fall in various places.



It is also forecasted that a lot of snow will fall in the future.



Let's connect to our weather caster at the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.



Weather forecaster Kim Kyuri, they say the rain will turn into snow overnight. What is the current snow situation in Seoul?



[Response]



Yes, it is currently pouring rain in Seoul.



It is not snowing yet, but due to the low temperatures, it is expected to change to snow in the next hour or two.



In particular, a lot of snow is expected to accumulate overnight.



Tomorrow morning's commute will be very congested due to snow and cold.



Especially, from early dawn to morning, 1 to 3 cm of snow will fall per hour in the metropolitan area, Chungbuk, Jeonbuk, and the mountainous areas of Gyeongbuk.



By the day after tomorrow, up to 30 cm of snow is expected in the mountainous areas of Gangwon, up to 20 cm in eastern Gyeonggi and inland Gangwon, up to 15 cm in Chungbuk and Jeonbuk, and 3 to 10 cm in Seoul and Incheon.



Seoul's first snow is expected to be up to 10 cm, so it would be better to use public transportation tomorrow.



[Anchor]



I'm also worried about icy roads. They say the temperature will drop further overnight?



[Response]



Yes, cold air will come down with the snow clouds, causing a significant drop in temperature overnight.



Snow that will fall in various places is expected to freeze, making the roads very slippery.



It would be wise to keep your hands out of your pockets and move carefully on your way to work.



Tomorrow morning will be about 10 degrees lower than today.



Seoul is expected to be 0 degrees, Daejeon 1 degree, and Jeonju 3 degrees, and due to the strong winds, the perceived temperature will be even lower.



This cold spell will continue until the weekend, and a lot of snow is also expected the day after tomorrow.



Please prepare well to avoid damage from the cold and snow.



This has been a report from the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.



