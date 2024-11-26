Foreign ministry criticized over Sado mines response

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Criticism of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs' passive response regarding the Sado mines memorial service continues to mount.



Although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs belatedly expressed regret to Japan, it has been pointed out that both the form and content remain passive.



Yoo Ho-yoon reports.



[Report]



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that an official contacted the Japanese Embassy in South Korea yesterday (11.25) to express regret over Japan's attitude during the discussions related to the memorial service.



The government, which had refrained from an official response to Japan's attempts to shift responsibility, disclosed a day late that it had expressed regret to the Japanese side.



In this regard, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang In-sun stated, "The disruption of the Sado mines memorial service was due to Japan's plans not aligning with the level of agreement between the two countries," emphasizing that the government's decision to not attend was "a strong protest to Japan and, in itself, a strong expression of regret."



Japan has consistently shown behavior contrary to the spirit of the agreement, such as sending far-right figures to the memorial service and failing to mention 'forced labor' in the memorial speech, despite promises made during the UNESCO registration.



Amid ongoing criticism of the passive response as 'submissive' and 'humiliating diplomacy,' the government reiterated that there will be no compromise on historical issues.



[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson : "Our absence from the Japanese memorial service and the holding of our own memorial event is a clear expression of our government's firm will not to compromise with Japan on historical issues."]



However, while expressing regret, there was no official expression of regret from high-ranking officials such as spokespersons, unlike Japan, which directly requested a 'cautious response' from Korea.



Additionally, the choice of the term 'contact' instead of the clear diplomatic protest 'summon' also seems unlikely to escape criticism of remaining passive.



This is Yoo Ho-yoon reporting for KBS News.



