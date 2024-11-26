News 9

Dog daycare in Yangju under investigation for alleged abuse

[Anchor]

Reports have come in that puppies were habitually abused at a dog daycare in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.

The dog daycare claims that appropriate measures were taken, and the police have begun an investigation.

Let's take a look at the footage we have secured and see for ourselves.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.

[Report]

A woman lifts a 'Doberman' by its leash and then throws it to the ground.

She also hits its head multiple times.

As such a 'Shiba Inu' that was similarly lifted struggles in apparent distress.

This incident occurred at a dog daycare in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.

[Kim Myung-sun/Victim's Dog Owner: "They dragged the dog up because it was barking. I cried a lot when I saw that. My whole body was shaking, thinking, 'What should I do, what should I do.'"]

The 30-year-old male CEO of the dog daycare and a 20-year-old female employee are facing allegations of habitual abuse of the puppies.

They are also reported to have used collars that deliver electric shocks when the puppies bark.

[Kim Myung-sun/Victim's Dog Owner: "The fur here is all dead, and there are white hairs. And there are pin marks from the electric shocks."]

There are also testimonies that the employees were instructed to carry out abusive acts under the guise of 'training methods.'

[A/Former Employee/Voice Altered: "'If they bark too much, put the leash on and restrict their breathing.' They would open the kennel and punch the dogs, thinking that was discipline."]

[B/Former Employee/Voice Altered: "This has been all agreed upon. The guardians originally left their dogs because they were problematic, and do you know how satisfied everyone is?"]

This is the dog daycare where the incident occurred.

It has now suspended operations and the doors are tightly closed.

The Yangju Police Station is investigating the CEO of the business for violations of the Animal Protection Act.

[Victim's Dog Owner/Voice Altered: "If I had known earlier, I would never have sent my dog there. They can't even run freely in the scary place. They went there to play with their friends..."]

The business stated, "The actions captured on CCTV were appropriate measures taken when the puppies were barking excessively or trying to bite."

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

