Gov't to address Sado Mine memorial issue separately

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our government has stated that it will handle the Sado Mine memorial service issue as an individual matter and will continue to develop Korea-Japan relations.



However, amid analyses that a deterioration in relations between the two countries is inevitable, there are also discussions about the responsibility for "humiliating diplomacy."



Next, we have Kim Kyung-jin with the report.



[Report]



The government has stated that there is no compromise on historical issues, but it will manage the memorial service issue as an "individual matter" so that it does not affect Korea-Japan relations.



South Korea's foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, agreeing that "We should ensure that this issue does not affect the development of relations between the two countries."



A senior official from our Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that historical issues will be handled separately, while cooperation will proceed on a different track.



However, this somewhat contradicts the current government's stance, which aimed to resolve issues between the two countries in a comprehensive manner through the third-party compensation solution for forced labor.



[Kim Sung-han/Former National Security Office Director/Mar. 2023: "I think there needs to be a process to address the urgent issues that need to be dealt with very swiftly right after we untie the so-called 'Gordian Knot.'"]



Since the memorial service in question is held annually, if this issue is not resolved, all other issues, including preparations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization next year, will also be affected.



Our government is belatedly reviewing whether to raise an issue with UNESCO, but the memorial service issue is bound to become a trigger for Korea-Japan relations.



There are criticisms that starting with concessions from the very beginning has led to a situation where our government cannot voice its concerns even when it needs to.



Japan emphasizes that there is no issue, citing Kyodo News' admission that the report claiming that House of Councillors lawmaker Ikuina Akiko visited Yasukuni shrine wash erroneous, but our government's judgment was different.



South Korea's absence from the memorial service was due to it effectively being a celebration of the UNESCO registration without the expression of "forced labor,"but our government did not provide a specific and proactive explanation to the media like Japan did, giving Japan an opportunity to take advantage of the situation.



Amid the emergence of accountability for the criticism of "humiliating diplomacy," South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who has just returned from the G7 trip, is expected to clarify his position upon his arrival tomorrow (11.27).



The day after tomorrow (11.28), an urgent inquiry on current issues is also scheduled in the National Assembly.



This is KBS News Kim Kyung-jin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!