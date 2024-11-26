News 9

Gov't to address Sado Mine memorial issue separately

입력 2024.11.26 (23:39)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Our government has stated that it will handle the Sado Mine memorial service issue as an individual matter and will continue to develop Korea-Japan relations.

However, amid analyses that a deterioration in relations between the two countries is inevitable, there are also discussions about the responsibility for "humiliating diplomacy."

Next, we have Kim Kyung-jin with the report.

[Report]

The government has stated that there is no compromise on historical issues, but it will manage the memorial service issue as an "individual matter" so that it does not affect Korea-Japan relations.

South Korea's foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, agreeing that "We should ensure that this issue does not affect the development of relations between the two countries."

A senior official from our Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that historical issues will be handled separately, while cooperation will proceed on a different track.

However, this somewhat contradicts the current government's stance, which aimed to resolve issues between the two countries in a comprehensive manner through the third-party compensation solution for forced labor.

[Kim Sung-han/Former National Security Office Director/Mar. 2023: "I think there needs to be a process to address the urgent issues that need to be dealt with very swiftly right after we untie the so-called 'Gordian Knot.'"]

Since the memorial service in question is held annually, if this issue is not resolved, all other issues, including preparations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization next year, will also be affected.

Our government is belatedly reviewing whether to raise an issue with UNESCO, but the memorial service issue is bound to become a trigger for Korea-Japan relations.

There are criticisms that starting with concessions from the very beginning has led to a situation where our government cannot voice its concerns even when it needs to.

Japan emphasizes that there is no issue, citing Kyodo News' admission that the report claiming that House of Councillors lawmaker Ikuina Akiko visited Yasukuni shrine wash erroneous, but our government's judgment was different.

South Korea's absence from the memorial service was due to it effectively being a celebration of the UNESCO registration without the expression of "forced labor,"but our government did not provide a specific and proactive explanation to the media like Japan did, giving Japan an opportunity to take advantage of the situation.

Amid the emergence of accountability for the criticism of "humiliating diplomacy," South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who has just returned from the G7 trip, is expected to clarify his position upon his arrival tomorrow (11.27).

The day after tomorrow (11.28), an urgent inquiry on current issues is also scheduled in the National Assembly.

This is KBS News Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't to address Sado Mine memorial issue separately
    • 입력 2024-11-26 23:39:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Our government has stated that it will handle the Sado Mine memorial service issue as an individual matter and will continue to develop Korea-Japan relations.

However, amid analyses that a deterioration in relations between the two countries is inevitable, there are also discussions about the responsibility for "humiliating diplomacy."

Next, we have Kim Kyung-jin with the report.

[Report]

The government has stated that there is no compromise on historical issues, but it will manage the memorial service issue as an "individual matter" so that it does not affect Korea-Japan relations.

South Korea's foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, agreeing that "We should ensure that this issue does not affect the development of relations between the two countries."

A senior official from our Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that historical issues will be handled separately, while cooperation will proceed on a different track.

However, this somewhat contradicts the current government's stance, which aimed to resolve issues between the two countries in a comprehensive manner through the third-party compensation solution for forced labor.

[Kim Sung-han/Former National Security Office Director/Mar. 2023: "I think there needs to be a process to address the urgent issues that need to be dealt with very swiftly right after we untie the so-called 'Gordian Knot.'"]

Since the memorial service in question is held annually, if this issue is not resolved, all other issues, including preparations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization next year, will also be affected.

Our government is belatedly reviewing whether to raise an issue with UNESCO, but the memorial service issue is bound to become a trigger for Korea-Japan relations.

There are criticisms that starting with concessions from the very beginning has led to a situation where our government cannot voice its concerns even when it needs to.

Japan emphasizes that there is no issue, citing Kyodo News' admission that the report claiming that House of Councillors lawmaker Ikuina Akiko visited Yasukuni shrine wash erroneous, but our government's judgment was different.

South Korea's absence from the memorial service was due to it effectively being a celebration of the UNESCO registration without the expression of "forced labor,"but our government did not provide a specific and proactive explanation to the media like Japan did, giving Japan an opportunity to take advantage of the situation.

Amid the emergence of accountability for the criticism of "humiliating diplomacy," South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who has just returned from the G7 trip, is expected to clarify his position upon his arrival tomorrow (11.27).

The day after tomorrow (11.28), an urgent inquiry on current issues is also scheduled in the National Assembly.

This is KBS News Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”
야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 <br>10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?

야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?
내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”

내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”
“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 <br>표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전

“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.