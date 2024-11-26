News 9

Allegations of poor construction over invisible lanes on rainy nights

[Anchor]

Special painting work is being done to ensure that lane markings are visible even during dark nights or rainy driving conditions.

However, it has been revealed that some companies in various places, including Jeju, have pocketed part of the construction costs and given illegal subcontracting, leading to poor construction, prompting an expanded police investigation.

Go Min-joo reports.

[Report]

The 1100 Road that crosses Hallasan.

As the sun sets and rain falls, the yellow center line is hardly visible.

The streetlight's glow is ineffective, and drivers quickly become flustered.

["This is going to cause an accident, right? The lines are too hard to find here."]

The situation in downtown Jeju is similar.

On a rainy night, the lights on the street brightly illuminate the road, but for some reason, the white dotted lane markings are hardly noticeable.

[Song Eun-mi/Jeju resident: "The road surface is wet from the rain. It reflects light a bit, so it’s hard to see. The road surface just isn’t visible well."]

We measured the brightness of the lane markings on the 1100 Road, which was painted last year.

The measured value was 80 millicandelas.

About a year after the painting, it has dropped to half of the completion standard of 150 millicandelas.

It barely exceeded the repainting standard of 70 millicandelas.

The paint used for lane markings is mixed with glass beads to ensure visibility, but there are hardly any glass beads left in the lane markings in question.

The painting company claims it is due to the customary illegal subcontracting.

Licensed companies win bids and then pocket part of the construction costs while subcontracting the work to other companies.

[Lane marking construction company official/voice altered: "(For the contracted construction cost) 70% is given to us. There are companies that lower the cost even more. Some companies do it for less than 70% of the original construction cost."]

The police believe that poor construction was carried out due to illegal subcontracting and are expanding their investigation, including raiding four subcontracting companies.

This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.

