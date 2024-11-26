Trump's tariffs target allies, sparking concerns for S. Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President-elect Trump has announced plans for tariff bombs targeting China, Canada, and Mexico in response to illegal immigration and drug issues.



There are concerns that South Korea may also be affected, as the U.S.'s closest ally, Canada, has also been included.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



President-elect Trump has unveiled a hardline tariff strategy.



The first target countries are Mexico, Canada, and China, which are the top three trading partners of the United States.



He has announced a 10% tariff on China, along with additional tariffs, and a 25% tariff on both Mexico and Canada.



He specified that these tariffs will remain in place until the issues of illegal immigration and drug influx across the U.S. border are resolved.



This is interpreted as a signal that tariffs will be used as a pressure tool not only in the economy but across all sectors.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect/Oct. 2024: "I'm telling you, outside of love and religion, it's the most beautiful word there is. Tariff."]



In particular, Canada and Mexico had previously agreed not to impose tariffs during Trump's first term, but there are predictions that this agreement may be renewed early.



Nominee for U.S. Treasury Secretary, Bessent, also mentioned in a column that "tariffs are a useful tool for achieving foreign policy objectives," adding that they can play a central role in encouraging allies to spend more on defense.



South Korea, which has signed a free trade agreement with the U.S., is also in a precarious position.



There is a possibility that tariffs could be used as leverage to pressure for increased defense spending.



[Donald Trump/President-elect/Oct. 2024: "If I were there now, they'd be paying us $10 billion a year and you know they'd be happy do to it. It's a money machine."]



While there are suggestions that this could be a strategy to use as a negotiation card, analyses indicate that if implemented, the U.S. industry would also suffer significant impacts.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



