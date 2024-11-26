News 9

All guests rescued within 10 minutes in late-night motel fire

[Anchor]

A fire broke out at a motel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province last night (11.25).

It reminded us of the recent motel fire in Bucheon that caused significant casualties.

However, all guests were rescued within 10 minutes.

How could this happen? Reporter Lee Won-hee has the details.

[Report]

Firefighters enter the motel building, which is emitting gray smoke.

Thick smoke enveloped the area around the motel.

["I was so surprised that I couldn't bring anything out."]

Coughing sounds can be heard from here and there.

["I got out, through the stairs."]

Around 10:10 PM last night, a fire broke out in a motel with 4 floors above ground and 1 basement level.

With 30 guest rooms, there was a potential for significant casualties.

As soon as the fire broke out, the fire alarm was activated, and 16 out of 22 guests evacuated on their own.

Many were long-term guests who were familiar with the location of the emergency exits.

[Kim Hong-bin/Guest at the time: "I have stayed here for a long time, so I knew where the exit was in relation to the stairs. Even though I couldn't see because of the smoke, I came out by feeling my way down the stairs."]

Firefighters who arrived on the scene also divided the area and searched the interior, rescuing 6 isolated guests within 10 minutes.

[Rescued guest/voice altered: "When I tried to open the door, it smelled musty and I thought I would die. I was afraid to go out into the hallway. A firefighter came with a ladder and helped me down the ladder." ]

[Lee Seung-gu/Hwaseong Fire Department's Response Team Leader: "We conducted a pre-assignment of tasks. This was to prevent overlapping rescue areas and to avoid any unsearched areas from arising."]

One of the rescued guests was transported in cardiac arrest but regained consciousness, and the others sustained only minor injuries without any fatalities.

According to statements from motel staff, the fire started at the counter behind me.

A joint investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.

After completing the joint investigation, fire authorities reported that the fire started from an electric blanket on a bed near the counter and spread to the wall.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

