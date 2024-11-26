Prosecution investigates Myung Tae-kyun and Kang Hye-kyung

동영상 고정 취소

The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office summoned Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and Ms. Kang Hye-kyung for two consecutive days to focus on verifying the methods and potential manipulation of the public opinion survey conducted by the Future Korea Institute, of which Mr. Myung is known to be the actual owner.



Additionally, the son of a businessman from Gyeongbuk Province, who is suspected of having given Mr. Myung 100 million won in exchange for a request for employment at the presidential office, was also summoned as a witness for questioning.



