News 9

Huawei unveils smartphone showcasing tech independence

입력 2024.11.26 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

China's largest telecommunications equipment company, Huawei, has launched a new smartphone.

Amid U.S. semiconductor sanctions, it is reported that the company used its own developed semiconductors and operating system.

There is growing interest in how far they have come on their own and how much further they can go.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

The new smartphone Mate 70 unveiled by China's largest telecommunications equipment company Huawei.

When making a hand gesture as if grabbing the image on the smartphone screen, and opening the fist in front of another electronic device, the image is automatically transmitted.

This is the artificial intelligence (AI) transmission feature.

Foreign media reported that Huawei has equipped the device with its own developed 6-nanometer semiconductor chip.

The operating system is also based on its own developed operating system, 'Harmony Next.'

This indicates their intention to establish an independent mobile ecosystem by building a new operating system following semiconductors.

[Ren Zhengfei/Huawei CEO: "Harmony Next, or HongMeng 5.0, operates even more smoothly."]

The pre-order volume has reached approximately 3.36 million within 8 days, indicating strong interest in this new product.

[Yang Shang, Consumer in China: "Compared to the Apple iPhone, I think the features of Huawei products have really improved now."]

Just a year ago, Huawei lagged behind Apple, but its market share in China has increased to 18%, securing second position.

In contrast, Apple is gradually losing ground to Chinese companies.

As the Trump administration's second term is expected to announce additional sanctions against Chinese semiconductor companies, the independence of Chinese firms is being put to the test.

Market attention is focused on how much they can raise their technological independence in terms of performance and stability.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting for KBS News from Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Huawei unveils smartphone showcasing tech independence
    • 입력 2024-11-26 23:44:27
    News 9
[Anchor]

China's largest telecommunications equipment company, Huawei, has launched a new smartphone.

Amid U.S. semiconductor sanctions, it is reported that the company used its own developed semiconductors and operating system.

There is growing interest in how far they have come on their own and how much further they can go.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

The new smartphone Mate 70 unveiled by China's largest telecommunications equipment company Huawei.

When making a hand gesture as if grabbing the image on the smartphone screen, and opening the fist in front of another electronic device, the image is automatically transmitted.

This is the artificial intelligence (AI) transmission feature.

Foreign media reported that Huawei has equipped the device with its own developed 6-nanometer semiconductor chip.

The operating system is also based on its own developed operating system, 'Harmony Next.'

This indicates their intention to establish an independent mobile ecosystem by building a new operating system following semiconductors.

[Ren Zhengfei/Huawei CEO: "Harmony Next, or HongMeng 5.0, operates even more smoothly."]

The pre-order volume has reached approximately 3.36 million within 8 days, indicating strong interest in this new product.

[Yang Shang, Consumer in China: "Compared to the Apple iPhone, I think the features of Huawei products have really improved now."]

Just a year ago, Huawei lagged behind Apple, but its market share in China has increased to 18%, securing second position.

In contrast, Apple is gradually losing ground to Chinese companies.

As the Trump administration's second term is expected to announce additional sanctions against Chinese semiconductor companies, the independence of Chinese firms is being put to the test.

Market attention is focused on how much they can raise their technological independence in terms of performance and stability.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting for KBS News from Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”
야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 <br>10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?

야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?
내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”

내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”
“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 <br>표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전

“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.