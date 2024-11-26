Huawei unveils smartphone showcasing tech independence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



China's largest telecommunications equipment company, Huawei, has launched a new smartphone.



Amid U.S. semiconductor sanctions, it is reported that the company used its own developed semiconductors and operating system.



There is growing interest in how far they have come on their own and how much further they can go.



Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



The new smartphone Mate 70 unveiled by China's largest telecommunications equipment company Huawei.



When making a hand gesture as if grabbing the image on the smartphone screen, and opening the fist in front of another electronic device, the image is automatically transmitted.



This is the artificial intelligence (AI) transmission feature.



Foreign media reported that Huawei has equipped the device with its own developed 6-nanometer semiconductor chip.



The operating system is also based on its own developed operating system, 'Harmony Next.'



This indicates their intention to establish an independent mobile ecosystem by building a new operating system following semiconductors.



[Ren Zhengfei/Huawei CEO: "Harmony Next, or HongMeng 5.0, operates even more smoothly."]



The pre-order volume has reached approximately 3.36 million within 8 days, indicating strong interest in this new product.



[Yang Shang, Consumer in China: "Compared to the Apple iPhone, I think the features of Huawei products have really improved now."]



Just a year ago, Huawei lagged behind Apple, but its market share in China has increased to 18%, securing second position.



In contrast, Apple is gradually losing ground to Chinese companies.



As the Trump administration's second term is expected to announce additional sanctions against Chinese semiconductor companies, the independence of Chinese firms is being put to the test.



Market attention is focused on how much they can raise their technological independence in terms of performance and stability.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting for KBS News from Beijing.



