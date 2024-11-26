Russia-Ukraine missile exchanges intensify

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Russia and Ukraine are continuing their fierce missile exchanges.



In this context, NATO is considering increasing arms production in Ukraine, aware of the threats from Russia.



Euhwa Jin reports from Paris.



[Report]



In the dark night, the submunitions from missiles scattered and exploded, engulfing the area in red flames.



["Ah!"]



On the 25th local time, Ukraine struck a Russian airbase in Kursk with the U.S.-supplied tactical missile, ATACMS.



This is the second time Ukraine has attacked Russian territory with ATACMS, following the first on the 19th.



The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense systems shot down 8 Ukrainian ballistic missiles and 45 drones.



Russia also attacked the Kharkiv and Odessa regions, where Ukraine's energy facilities are concentrated, injuring over 30 people.



[Svinchitsky/Kharkiv resident: "I was on the train coming home when I saw a column of smoke and an explosion occurred."]



As the missile exchanges intensify, NATO is reviewing the expansion of arms production in Ukraine.



Following the deployment of North Korean troops, Russia's recent launch of the new hypersonic ballistic missile, Oreshinik, is seen as having a direct impact on European security.



The production of artificial intelligence drones has been prioritized.



[Boris Pistorius/German Defense Minister: "We will continue to expand our support for Ukraine's defense industry and will support the development of the defense industry to increase the speed at which supplies are delivered to the Ukrainian military."]



Meanwhile, Russia has been strengthening its relations with Asian countries such as China and Indonesia through joint exercises.



Additionally, Ukrainian authorities have reported that North Korea has provided Russia with over 100 additional missiles and sent military experts.



This is Euhwa Jin from KBS News in Paris.



