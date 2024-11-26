News 9

[Exclusive] CJ CheilJedang faces large-scale tax investigation

[Anchor]

The National Tax Service has confirmed that it launched a large-scale tax investigation into CJ CheilJedang yesterday (11.25).

Reporter Gye Hyun-woo has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

The Seoul Regional Tax Office's Investigation Division 4, known as the 'grim reaper of the business world.'

It has been reported that a rigorous tax investigation into CJ CheilJedang began yesterday.

The scope of the investigation is not limited to the food sector but extends comprehensively into the bio sector as well.

Unusually, it has been reported that the 'Future Management Research Institute,' which is CJ Group's think tank, is also included in the investigation targets.

CJ CheilJedang recorded over 17 trillion won in sales last year, and notably, its overseas food business, which targets the global market with products like Bibigo, surpassed domestic sales for the first time in the fourth quarter of last year.

As of 2022, CJ CheilJedang has over 100 global bases in 15 countries, including the United States, Vietnam, and Brazil.

The exact reason for this tax investigation has not been disclosed, but industry insiders believe it is likely a special tax investigation conducted without prior notice due to the National Tax Service detecting 'corporate tax evasion allegations.'

CJ CheilJedang has expressed its surprise regarding the National Tax Service investigation but stated that it will respond sincerely.

The National Tax Service is currently conducting special tax investigations on major companies, including allegations of tax evasion against DL.

This is KBS News, Gye Hyun-woo.

