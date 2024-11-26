News 9

Court finds insufficient evidence in Lee Jae-myung perjury case

입력 2024.11.26 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As we pointed out yesterday (11.25), there was perjury, but no instruction for perjury, and the controversy surrounding the first trial ruling of Representative Lee Jae-myung continued today (11.26).

So, to understand why this conclusion was reached, reporter Kim Beom-joo analyzed the ruling document in more detail.

It has been confirmed that the same words and actions were judged completely differently by the prosecution and the court.

Let’s take a look together.

[Report]

The only key evidence the prosecution presented to prove DP leader Lee Jae-myung's alleged instruction for perjury was a recorded phone conversation.

The prosecution particularly focused on the fact that Lee mentioned the death of former Seongnam Mayor Kim Byeong-ryang, who was involved in the 'prosecutor impersonation case.'

[Leader Lee Jae-myung → Kim Jin-seong phone statement/Dec. 22, 2018: "Time has passed anyway, and the mayor has passed away."]

The prosecution argued that since former Mayor Kim has passed away, it would be difficult to present opposing evidence, which is essentially a request for false testimony.

However, the first trial court believed there was room for a different interpretation based on the subsequent phone conversation.

It could be interpreted as a request to speak freely since former Mayor Kim, who had a hostile relationship with Lee, had passed away.

The prosecution also highlighted another key statement from leader Lee who said "Just say you heard it."

[Leader Lee Jae-myung → Kim Jin-seong phone statement/Dec. 24, 2018: "(The thing is I went outside first (omitted). So just say you heard it."]

The prosecution claimed that Lee was asking Kim, who was unaware of the relevant details, to provide false testimony as if he knew, but the court explained that considering the rest of the phone conversation, it could be seen as a 'normal request for testimony.'

In other words, it could be interpreted as asking Kim to say he knew based on what he heard, which is insufficient to prove Lee's 'intent to instruct perjury.'

The court also determined that Lee sending a 'summary of arguments' to Kim was within the scope of the defendant's right to defend himself to recall memories of an incident from 16 years ago.

When the same expression can be interpreted in multiple ways, the basic principle of criminal law states that it should be interpreted in favor of the defendant, leading to the court's conclusion that the prosecution's evidence of guilt based on the phone conversation was insufficient.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court finds insufficient evidence in Lee Jae-myung perjury case
    • 입력 2024-11-26 23:44:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

As we pointed out yesterday (11.25), there was perjury, but no instruction for perjury, and the controversy surrounding the first trial ruling of Representative Lee Jae-myung continued today (11.26).

So, to understand why this conclusion was reached, reporter Kim Beom-joo analyzed the ruling document in more detail.

It has been confirmed that the same words and actions were judged completely differently by the prosecution and the court.

Let’s take a look together.

[Report]

The only key evidence the prosecution presented to prove DP leader Lee Jae-myung's alleged instruction for perjury was a recorded phone conversation.

The prosecution particularly focused on the fact that Lee mentioned the death of former Seongnam Mayor Kim Byeong-ryang, who was involved in the 'prosecutor impersonation case.'

[Leader Lee Jae-myung → Kim Jin-seong phone statement/Dec. 22, 2018: "Time has passed anyway, and the mayor has passed away."]

The prosecution argued that since former Mayor Kim has passed away, it would be difficult to present opposing evidence, which is essentially a request for false testimony.

However, the first trial court believed there was room for a different interpretation based on the subsequent phone conversation.

It could be interpreted as a request to speak freely since former Mayor Kim, who had a hostile relationship with Lee, had passed away.

The prosecution also highlighted another key statement from leader Lee who said "Just say you heard it."

[Leader Lee Jae-myung → Kim Jin-seong phone statement/Dec. 24, 2018: "(The thing is I went outside first (omitted). So just say you heard it."]

The prosecution claimed that Lee was asking Kim, who was unaware of the relevant details, to provide false testimony as if he knew, but the court explained that considering the rest of the phone conversation, it could be seen as a 'normal request for testimony.'

In other words, it could be interpreted as asking Kim to say he knew based on what he heard, which is insufficient to prove Lee's 'intent to instruct perjury.'

The court also determined that Lee sending a 'summary of arguments' to Kim was within the scope of the defendant's right to defend himself to recall memories of an incident from 16 years ago.

When the same expression can be interpreted in multiple ways, the basic principle of criminal law states that it should be interpreted in favor of the defendant, leading to the court's conclusion that the prosecution's evidence of guilt based on the phone conversation was insufficient.

This is KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.
김범주
김범주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”
야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 <br>10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?

야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?
내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”

내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”
“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 <br>표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전

“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.