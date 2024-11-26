Lee Kee-heung signals third-term bid despite investigation
Chairman Lee submitted the declaration of intent to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's election preparation task force today.
The original deadline for submission was on Nov. 29, which is 90 days before the expiration of the sports president's term.
He submitted the documents early, with three days remaining.
This is a procedure that must be followed to run in the next election.
It is interpreted that Chairman Lee, who has been referred to the police for investigation over hiring irregularities, has not wavered in his determination to seek a third term.
