Self-driving bus for early morning commutes begin operation today

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people, such as environmental sanitation workers and security guards, have to go to work early in the morning.



As requests to advance the first bus schedule have increased, the city of Seoul has proposed autonomous buses as an alternative.



Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



At 3:30 AM, deep in darkness, a single A160 bus departs from the transfer center.



["Starting autonomous driving."]



There is a driver in the driver's seat, but they do not hold the steering wheel.



This is the 'Early Morning Companion Autonomous Bus' that operates 30 minutes earlier than regular buses.



[Kim Young-i/Seoul resident: "(It's great because I can take it early.) I need to get to work by 5:30 AM."]



["The next stop is Suyu Station, Gangbuk District Office."]



Passengers gradually fill the bus, and safety is the biggest concern.



[Kang Seung-ja/Seoul resident: "I saw it on TV news, autonomous driving. The subway is fine because it follows the tracks, but the bus is a bit surprising. I wonder if it will be okay."]



The LIDAR sensor on the vehicle detects surrounding objects, and there were some sudden stops in certain sections.



Therefore, the driver intervenes as needed.



[Jung Hwa-hyun/Safety Manager for Autonomous Buses: "When it's a construction zone or a children's protection area, the drivers intervene and drive directly."]



The autonomous bus for early morning workers, such as environmental sanitation workers and security guards, operates a round trip of 50km from Dobongsan to Jongno and Yeouido to Yeongdeungpo Station once a day for free.



[Choi Jong-seon/Head of Seoul Autonomous Driving Team: "We are considering charging a fee once the safety of the operation is verified, likely around the existing bus fare (1,200 won for early morning discount)."]



The city of Seoul plans to add three more early morning autonomous bus routes next year.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!