News 9

Kia Tigers Kim Do-young named MVP

입력 2024.11.26 (23:56) 수정 2024.11.26 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young has been selected as the best player of the season, the MVP, as expected.

Although he missed out on a unanimous award, Kim Do-young stated that he would take this as an opportunity for growth and expressed his aspirations as a 'superstar'.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

I asked the fans from the 10 teams attending the awards ceremony.

["Which player do you think will win the MVP?"] "Of course, it’s Kim Do-young."

["Isn’t the MVP going to be Kim Do-young anyway?"]

["Even though he’s not on our team, it’s Kim Do-young."]

["Kim Do-young."]

["Kim Do-young."]

["Kim Do-young."]

["Uncle Do-young, I love you♥"]

As expected, Kim Do-young's name was called as the MVP winner.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "The MVP winner is KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young."]

Amid applause and cheers, Kim Do-young took the stage and shared his witty remarks mixed with his catchphrase.

[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers/2024 Pro Baseball MVP: "You know those days, right? I want to express my gratitude to the KIA Tigers fans who support me with faith. I lived this year thanks to the fans. Thank you!"]

Kim Do-young's performance this season truly lived up to his 'superstar' nickname.

He achieved the youngest '30 home runs - 30 stolen bases' milestone, set new records, became a key player in KIA's overall championship and the era of 10 million spectators in professional baseball, and even proved his international competitiveness by becoming a central hitter for the national team.

Although he missed the unanimous MVP award as a batter, Kim Do-young vowed to continue his era with greater goals and determination.

[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers/2024 Pro Baseball MVP: "If I receive the MVP next time, I want to bring even more titles so that no one can deny my achievements."]

Doosan Bears' closer Kim Taek-yeon received the Rookie of the Year honor with a high voting rate of 92.08%, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kia Tigers Kim Do-young named MVP
    • 입력 2024-11-26 23:56:05
    • 수정2024-11-26 23:56:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young has been selected as the best player of the season, the MVP, as expected.

Although he missed out on a unanimous award, Kim Do-young stated that he would take this as an opportunity for growth and expressed his aspirations as a 'superstar'.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

I asked the fans from the 10 teams attending the awards ceremony.

["Which player do you think will win the MVP?"] "Of course, it’s Kim Do-young."

["Isn’t the MVP going to be Kim Do-young anyway?"]

["Even though he’s not on our team, it’s Kim Do-young."]

["Kim Do-young."]

["Kim Do-young."]

["Kim Do-young."]

["Uncle Do-young, I love you♥"]

As expected, Kim Do-young's name was called as the MVP winner.

[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "The MVP winner is KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young."]

Amid applause and cheers, Kim Do-young took the stage and shared his witty remarks mixed with his catchphrase.

[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers/2024 Pro Baseball MVP: "You know those days, right? I want to express my gratitude to the KIA Tigers fans who support me with faith. I lived this year thanks to the fans. Thank you!"]

Kim Do-young's performance this season truly lived up to his 'superstar' nickname.

He achieved the youngest '30 home runs - 30 stolen bases' milestone, set new records, became a key player in KIA's overall championship and the era of 10 million spectators in professional baseball, and even proved his international competitiveness by becoming a central hitter for the national team.

Although he missed the unanimous MVP award as a batter, Kim Do-young vowed to continue his era with greater goals and determination.

[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers/2024 Pro Baseball MVP: "If I receive the MVP next time, I want to bring even more titles so that no one can deny my achievements."]

Doosan Bears' closer Kim Taek-yeon received the Rookie of the Year honor with a high voting rate of 92.08%, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”

‘김 여사 특검법’ 세 번째 재의 요구…“위헌성 여전”
야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 <br>10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?

야, 반발·총반격…‘다음 달 10일 재표결’로 연기 이유는?
내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”

내홍 속 재표결엔 “단일 대오” …“검사 탄핵부터 중단하라”
“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 <br>표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전

“추도식 관련 일측에 유감 표명”…‘저자세 외교’ 논란 여전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.