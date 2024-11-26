Kia Tigers Kim Do-young named MVP

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young has been selected as the best player of the season, the MVP, as expected.



Although he missed out on a unanimous award, Kim Do-young stated that he would take this as an opportunity for growth and expressed his aspirations as a 'superstar'.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



I asked the fans from the 10 teams attending the awards ceremony.



["Which player do you think will win the MVP?"] "Of course, it’s Kim Do-young."



["Isn’t the MVP going to be Kim Do-young anyway?"]



["Even though he’s not on our team, it’s Kim Do-young."]



["Kim Do-young."]



["Kim Do-young."]



["Kim Do-young."]



["Uncle Do-young, I love you♥"]



As expected, Kim Do-young's name was called as the MVP winner.



[Heo Koo-youn/KBO President: "The MVP winner is KIA Tigers' Kim Do-young."]



Amid applause and cheers, Kim Do-young took the stage and shared his witty remarks mixed with his catchphrase.



[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers/2024 Pro Baseball MVP: "You know those days, right? I want to express my gratitude to the KIA Tigers fans who support me with faith. I lived this year thanks to the fans. Thank you!"]



Kim Do-young's performance this season truly lived up to his 'superstar' nickname.



He achieved the youngest '30 home runs - 30 stolen bases' milestone, set new records, became a key player in KIA's overall championship and the era of 10 million spectators in professional baseball, and even proved his international competitiveness by becoming a central hitter for the national team.



Although he missed the unanimous MVP award as a batter, Kim Do-young vowed to continue his era with greater goals and determination.



[Kim Do-young/KIA Tigers/2024 Pro Baseball MVP: "If I receive the MVP next time, I want to bring even more titles so that no one can deny my achievements."]



Doosan Bears' closer Kim Taek-yeon received the Rookie of the Year honor with a high voting rate of 92.08%, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.



