Volleball legend Park Chul-woo retires

입력 2024.11.27 (00:22)

[Anchor]

The living legend of men's volleyball, Park Chul-woo, held his retirement ceremony and marked the end of his playing career.

Kim Hwa-young reports on Park Chul-woo's final farewell, who left an overwhelming legacy as the all-time top scorer.

[Report]

Park Chul-woo steps onto the court he has roamed for 20 years, not in a uniform but in a suit.

He reunites with players he played alongside during his active years and matches their rhythm at the net.

Although he is now focused on preparing for his new role as a commentator, as the time to say goodbye to the fans approaches, a mix of emotions washes over him.

[Park Chul-woo/KBS Volleyball Commentator: "I feel like I'm just here to work, but I don't know how I'll feel when I step onto the court later..."]

A legend of men's volleyball who soared on the court with his powerful left-handed spikes.

Park Chul-woo won the MVP in the 2008-09 season and claimed seven championship rings, yet he never stopped striving for improvement.

The 6,623 points he accumulated, even changing positions near the end of his career, are a testament to his dedication.

Recently, his former teammate Leonardo Leyva broke his record for the most back-row attack points, but rather than feeling regret, he feels a sense of pride.

[Park Chul-woo/KBS Volleyball Commentator: "Every point was a culmination of all my plays, and I feel that my volleyball life was embedded in each one. Records are meant to be broken, and I think it's even better that Leo, not just anyone, is the one breaking my record."]

Park Chul-woo has finally put a period at the end of his 20-year playing career.

However, he vows not to leave the world of volleyball.

[Park Chul-woo: "Thank you to the fans for allowing me to be the player I am."]

This is Kim Hwa-young from KB

