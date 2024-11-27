Volleball legend Park Chul-woo retires

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The living legend of men's volleyball, Park Chul-woo, held his retirement ceremony and marked the end of his playing career.



Kim Hwa-young reports on Park Chul-woo's final farewell, who left an overwhelming legacy as the all-time top scorer.



[Report]



Park Chul-woo steps onto the court he has roamed for 20 years, not in a uniform but in a suit.



He reunites with players he played alongside during his active years and matches their rhythm at the net.



Although he is now focused on preparing for his new role as a commentator, as the time to say goodbye to the fans approaches, a mix of emotions washes over him.



[Park Chul-woo/KBS Volleyball Commentator: "I feel like I'm just here to work, but I don't know how I'll feel when I step onto the court later..."]



A legend of men's volleyball who soared on the court with his powerful left-handed spikes.



Park Chul-woo won the MVP in the 2008-09 season and claimed seven championship rings, yet he never stopped striving for improvement.



The 6,623 points he accumulated, even changing positions near the end of his career, are a testament to his dedication.



Recently, his former teammate Leonardo Leyva broke his record for the most back-row attack points, but rather than feeling regret, he feels a sense of pride.



[Park Chul-woo/KBS Volleyball Commentator: "Every point was a culmination of all my plays, and I feel that my volleyball life was embedded in each one. Records are meant to be broken, and I think it's even better that Leo, not just anyone, is the one breaking my record."]



Park Chul-woo has finally put a period at the end of his 20-year playing career.



However, he vows not to leave the world of volleyball.



[Park Chul-woo: "Thank you to the fans for allowing me to be the player I am."]



This is Kim Hwa-young from KB



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!