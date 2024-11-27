News 9

Thai Korean War veteran gifted new home

[Anchor]

Thailand was the first country in Asia to send troops to help Korea during the Korean War.

Therefore, activities to reach out and assist Thai veterans facing difficult livelihoods are ongoing.

Recently, a new house was gifted to a Thai veteran in his 90s.

Reporter Jung Yoon-seop has the story.

[Report]

93-year-old Charum Setthang.

The memories of the Korean War from over 70 years ago are still vivid.

[Charum Setthang/Korean War Veteran: "It was very cold when it snowed a lot. Cars without chains would slip, and some of my comrades died."]

Although he was a heroic veteran, life has been tough.

His family, which has grown to 13 members, has been living in a shabby shack.

Now, they have a new home.

A bright and spacious living room, a clean bathroom and kitchen, and cool air conditioning installed in every room.

They were on the verge of being evicted from their shack, but now their worries have disappeared.

[Krongthong Kronet/Veteran's Daughter-in-law: "I am really happy to have our own house. I am so glad we no longer have to live in a rental."]

In March, after the confirmation of their participation in the Korean War for the first time in over 70 years, their difficult situation became known, leading to the initiative to provide them with a new home.

Building this new house cost about 108 million won.

Members of the Korean Veterans Association and the Korean community in Thailand pooled their resources together.

[Shin Sang-tae/Veterans Association President: "Because of their sacrifices, we are living well, and our veterans' families always remember and appreciate the veterans."]

Charum has always been worried about his young grandchildren.

The connection from over 70 years ago is even more precious now.

[Charum Setthang/Korean War Veteran: "I am really happy that my children have a house to live in. We helped Korea, and now Korea has come to help us."]

Thailand was the first country in Asia to participate in the Korean War, with over 6,000 troops deployed and 129 soldiers losing their lives.

This is Jung Yoon-seop from Ayutthaya for KBS News.

