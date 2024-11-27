[Exclusive] Petrochemical group shareholder data leaked online

동영상 고정 취소

It has been confirmed that the shareholder list of a domestic petrochemical group has been leaked on the dark web, where illegal activities such as drug trafficking and sexual crimes are rampant.



Personal information of thousands of shareholders has been posted for over two years, but the company was unaware of this fact.



This is an exclusive report by Shin Ji-soo.



Here are internal documents of a domestic company that were made public on the dark web.



It includes not only the employee emergency contact list but also the shareholder list.



The list contains names, resident registration numbers, apartment building numbers, and unit numbers.



Information of over 6,000 shareholders has been leaked.



The group responsible for this leak is 'LockBit,' the largest hacker group in the world.



They hack into companies and extract internal documents, demanding money, and if their demands are not met, they publish the stolen data on the dark web.



'LockBit' hacked this company in Sep. 2022 and uploaded the shareholder list to the dark web, which has remained public for two years now.



[Choi Sang-myung/Security Expert: "(LockBit) has caused hacking damage to over 3,000 companies to date, and they have leaked that data on the dark web...."]



Anyone who accesses the dark web can easily obtain the personal information of 6,000 individuals if they wish.



Despite this situation, the company was unaware of the shareholder list leak until KBS's investigation.



[Company Representative of Shareholder List Leak/Voice Altered: "We were not certain that hackers had such a large amount of data, and ultimately, we did not respond to the negotiations."]



Experts advise that companies should regularly check for any leaked information on the dark web and take measures such as setting passwords for files containing personal information.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



