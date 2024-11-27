Sono Skygunners Jeong Seong-jo achieves dream of being drafted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jeong Seong-jo of the Sono Skygunners has overcome the limitations of his ameteur background and achieved his dream of being drafted, making headlines.



Jeong Seong-jo has vowed to prove wrong the negative evaluations that he will hit a wall in the professional league by making his first-team debut a reality.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim met with him.



[Report]



The name called by the Sono Skygunners after much deliberation in the third round of the rookie draft was nothing short of surprising.



["Amateur participant Jeong Seong-jo!"]



For the first time in history, a non-professional player has broken the 0% draft rate and achieved his dream.



Jeong Seong-jo, who participated in his first professional training, is still holding onto that lingering feeling.



[Jeong Hee-jae/Sono: "You opened a new path in Korean basketball history. How does it feel?"]



[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono: "I'm proud. I'm proud, and there's a bit of pressure. I have to do well so that if there are any friends like me in the future..."]



[Jeong Hee-jae/Sono: "You have to be a guide!"]



[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono: "So I'm working hard."]



Standing at 191cm, left-handed guard Jeong Seong-jo has excellent athletic ability, capable of making high-precision outside shots and powerful dunks.



He was one of the strongest players in the amateur basketball community and was well-known enough to be selected for the preliminary national team in 3-on-3 basketball.



However, there are evaluations that he may face limitations in defense and stamina due to not receiving professional training.



In professional baseball, Han Sun-tae, who also has an amateur background, made a history of debuting in the first team, but he faced the ordeal of being released due to injury.



[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono: "I somewhat agree. But the coaches and the manager are helping me a lot, so I'm trying to learn a lot about defensive and offensive movements like a professional."]



Jeong Seong-jo, determined to overcome his limits, even arrives earlier than his teammates for extra training.



He has declared an unyielding commitment to his new goal of making his professional first-team debut.



[Jeong Seong-jo/Sono: "Many people said it really wouldn't work, but I've worked hard to come this far, so I will work harder to prove myself as a player. Fighting!"]



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



