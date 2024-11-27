[News Today] HEAVY SNOW DISRUPTS RUSH HOUR
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We started the day with heavy snow here in Seoul, other metropolitan areas, and the Gangwon-do region. Arriving over a week later than last year, this marks the season's first snowfall. Seoul issued heavy snow and cold wave alerts, triggering road traffic controls.
[REPORT]
A big pile of snow covers the ground.
Sleet that's been falling since Tuesday turned into snow from early Wednesday.
This is the season's first snow in Seoul, coming 9 days later than last year.
Gang In-woo/ College student
I saw the snow while studying and came out to feel it.
Han Yun-seo/ College student
I'm from Geojedo Island and I've never seen this much snow.
But it's not necessarily a pleasing sight to those making a living on the road.
Delivery workers get off their motorcycles and walk down a downhill road.
Cargo trucks and taxis slow down on slopes and navigate carefully.
Kim Seung-yeol / Delivery worker
This path doesn't have electric heating system, so we’ll take a longer route, causing 1.5-hour delay.
Amid snow alerts and plunging temperature, people also struggled on their way to work.
Highways are already seeing a series of accidents, with trucks overturning and collisions occurring.
The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that this snow is heavy and high in moisture, urging caution regarding structural safety.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has shifted to emergency mode, focusing on melting, sweeping and removing snow to ease traffic congestion.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HEAVY SNOW DISRUPTS RUSH HOUR
-
- 입력 2024-11-27 15:44:18
- 수정2024-11-27 15:45:00
[LEAD]
We started the day with heavy snow here in Seoul, other metropolitan areas, and the Gangwon-do region. Arriving over a week later than last year, this marks the season's first snowfall. Seoul issued heavy snow and cold wave alerts, triggering road traffic controls.
[REPORT]
A big pile of snow covers the ground.
Sleet that's been falling since Tuesday turned into snow from early Wednesday.
This is the season's first snow in Seoul, coming 9 days later than last year.
Gang In-woo/ College student
I saw the snow while studying and came out to feel it.
Han Yun-seo/ College student
I'm from Geojedo Island and I've never seen this much snow.
But it's not necessarily a pleasing sight to those making a living on the road.
Delivery workers get off their motorcycles and walk down a downhill road.
Cargo trucks and taxis slow down on slopes and navigate carefully.
Kim Seung-yeol / Delivery worker
This path doesn't have electric heating system, so we’ll take a longer route, causing 1.5-hour delay.
Amid snow alerts and plunging temperature, people also struggled on their way to work.
Highways are already seeing a series of accidents, with trucks overturning and collisions occurring.
The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that this snow is heavy and high in moisture, urging caution regarding structural safety.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has shifted to emergency mode, focusing on melting, sweeping and removing snow to ease traffic congestion.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.