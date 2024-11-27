[News Today] HEAVY SNOW DISRUPTS RUSH HOUR

입력 2024-11-27 15:44:18 수정 2024-11-27 15:45:00





We started the day with heavy snow here in Seoul, other metropolitan areas, and the Gangwon-do region. Arriving over a week later than last year, this marks the season's first snowfall. Seoul issued heavy snow and cold wave alerts, triggering road traffic controls.



A big pile of snow covers the ground.



Sleet that's been falling since Tuesday turned into snow from early Wednesday.



This is the season's first snow in Seoul, coming 9 days later than last year.



Gang In-woo/ College student

I saw the snow while studying and came out to feel it.



Han Yun-seo/ College student

I'm from Geojedo Island and I've never seen this much snow.



But it's not necessarily a pleasing sight to those making a living on the road.



Delivery workers get off their motorcycles and walk down a downhill road.



Cargo trucks and taxis slow down on slopes and navigate carefully.



Kim Seung-yeol / Delivery worker

This path doesn't have electric heating system, so we’ll take a longer route, causing 1.5-hour delay.



Amid snow alerts and plunging temperature, people also struggled on their way to work.



Highways are already seeing a series of accidents, with trucks overturning and collisions occurring.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that this snow is heavy and high in moisture, urging caution regarding structural safety.



The Seoul Metropolitan Government has shifted to emergency mode, focusing on melting, sweeping and removing snow to ease traffic congestion.