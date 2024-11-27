News Today

[News Today] HEAVY SNOW DISRUPTS RUSH HOUR

입력 2024.11.27 (15:44) 수정 2024.11.27 (15:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
We started the day with heavy snow here in Seoul, other metropolitan areas, and the Gangwon-do region. Arriving over a week later than last year, this marks the season's first snowfall. Seoul issued heavy snow and cold wave alerts, triggering road traffic controls.

[REPORT]
A big pile of snow covers the ground.

Sleet that's been falling since Tuesday turned into snow from early Wednesday.

This is the season's first snow in Seoul, coming 9 days later than last year.

Gang In-woo/ College student
I saw the snow while studying and came out to feel it.

Han Yun-seo/ College student
I'm from Geojedo Island and I've never seen this much snow.

But it's not necessarily a pleasing sight to those making a living on the road.

Delivery workers get off their motorcycles and walk down a downhill road.

Cargo trucks and taxis slow down on slopes and navigate carefully.

Kim Seung-yeol / Delivery worker
This path doesn't have electric heating system, so we’ll take a longer route, causing 1.5-hour delay.

Amid snow alerts and plunging temperature, people also struggled on their way to work.

Highways are already seeing a series of accidents, with trucks overturning and collisions occurring.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that this snow is heavy and high in moisture, urging caution regarding structural safety.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has shifted to emergency mode, focusing on melting, sweeping and removing snow to ease traffic congestion.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] HEAVY SNOW DISRUPTS RUSH HOUR
    • 입력 2024-11-27 15:44:18
    • 수정2024-11-27 15:45:00
    News Today

[LEAD]
We started the day with heavy snow here in Seoul, other metropolitan areas, and the Gangwon-do region. Arriving over a week later than last year, this marks the season's first snowfall. Seoul issued heavy snow and cold wave alerts, triggering road traffic controls.

[REPORT]
A big pile of snow covers the ground.

Sleet that's been falling since Tuesday turned into snow from early Wednesday.

This is the season's first snow in Seoul, coming 9 days later than last year.

Gang In-woo/ College student
I saw the snow while studying and came out to feel it.

Han Yun-seo/ College student
I'm from Geojedo Island and I've never seen this much snow.

But it's not necessarily a pleasing sight to those making a living on the road.

Delivery workers get off their motorcycles and walk down a downhill road.

Cargo trucks and taxis slow down on slopes and navigate carefully.

Kim Seung-yeol / Delivery worker
This path doesn't have electric heating system, so we’ll take a longer route, causing 1.5-hour delay.

Amid snow alerts and plunging temperature, people also struggled on their way to work.

Highways are already seeing a series of accidents, with trucks overturning and collisions occurring.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that this snow is heavy and high in moisture, urging caution regarding structural safety.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has shifted to emergency mode, focusing on melting, sweeping and removing snow to ease traffic congestion.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

중대본 2단계 격상, 대설 위기경보 ‘경계’로 상향

중대본 2단계 격상, 대설 위기경보 ‘경계’로 상향
충청권 대설특보…내일까지 <br>최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…내일까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…내일까지 최대 15cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…내일까지 최대 15cm 눈
연세대 “수시논술 추가시험으로 261명 더 선발”

연세대 “수시논술 추가시험으로 261명 더 선발”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.