[News Today] 3RD VETO OF FIRST LADY PROBE

President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed the Special Counsel Bill for the First Lady for the 3rd time. Despite the third-party recommendation format, the government states the opposition effectively controls the nomination through its unlimited veto power.

[LEAD][REPORT]A press conference was held earlier this month.There, President Yoon Suk Yeol talked about how he will veto the special counsel bill to investigate several allegations involving the first lady.Yoon Suk Yeol/ President (Nov. 7)This is not a judicial action but a political incitement.Then he immediately approved the motion to request reconsideration when it passed the cabinet meeting Tuesday.The presidential veto came twelve days after the bill was approved by the National Assembly and it was President Yoon's 25th vetoed bill since taking office.The government said the bill's unconstitutionality issue still hasn't been resolved.The government criticized a so-called 'third party recommendation' which refers to granting the chief justice of the Supreme Court the right to recommend a special counsel candidate.The argument was that the principle of division of powers would be violated if the head of the Supreme Court in charge of the trial on the Deutsch Motor stock manipulation recommends a candidate for the special counsel investigating the case.Also, the opposition party can indefinitely reject candidates until a candidate of their choice is picked, giving the party that accused the first lady the power to recommend a special counsel candidate.Han Duck-soo/ Prime MinisterIf they seek to pressure those running state affairs, they should note the people want the gov't, parliament to improve people's lives together.After President Yoon had exercised his veto power, the special counsel bill to probe the first lady's allegations will return to the National Assembly to undergo a third re-vote.