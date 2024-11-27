[News Today] NK CUTS POWER LINES NEAR BORDER
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
It has been found that North Korean forces are dismantling a power transmission tower on the Gyeongui Line. This was previously installed by South Korea to supply electricity to the Kaeseong Industrial Complex. Following the destruction of the Gyeongui and Donghae lines, North Korea continues to sever connections with South Korea.
[REPORT]
Several North Korean soldiers climb a power transmission tower installed on the northern side of the Gyeongui Line road.
Not wearing any safety gear, they cut off high-voltage power lines with their bare hands.
The scene was captured by the South Korean military's surveillance assets last Sunday.
The power lines were cut on the first transmission tower from the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line.
Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff
Six high-voltage, two support lines were cut on the first transmission tower north of the MDL.
A total of 48 transmission towers were installed along the Gyeongui Line between Munsan and Pyeonghwa Substation in 2006 to supply power to the Kaeseong Industrial Complex.
Fifteen of them are located in the North. They are all South Korean assets built by the Korea Electric Power Corporation.
Power has not been supplied since the North blew up the inter-Korean liason office in 2020. By cutting the power lines, the North apparently wanted to demonstrate its ongoing measures to sever ties with the South.
The South Korean military is watching if the North will remove the transmission towers altogether.
The unification ministry has vowed a stern response and is demanding Pyongyang halt its illegal acts of property rights violation.
It's been confirmed recently that North Korea has installed more barbed wire fences near Arrowhead Hill on the central front.
It has also erected 11 meter-tall walls and hills and dug out pits in front of them in the area where Gyeongui Line and Donghae line roads and railway tracks were blown up.
The South Korean military says it is watching the situation, as the latest measures also seek to prevent tank
movements and defections by North Korean residents and soldiers.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NK CUTS POWER LINES NEAR BORDER
-
- 입력 2024-11-27 15:44:28
- 수정2024-11-27 15:45:17
[LEAD]
It has been found that North Korean forces are dismantling a power transmission tower on the Gyeongui Line. This was previously installed by South Korea to supply electricity to the Kaeseong Industrial Complex. Following the destruction of the Gyeongui and Donghae lines, North Korea continues to sever connections with South Korea.
[REPORT]
Several North Korean soldiers climb a power transmission tower installed on the northern side of the Gyeongui Line road.
Not wearing any safety gear, they cut off high-voltage power lines with their bare hands.
The scene was captured by the South Korean military's surveillance assets last Sunday.
The power lines were cut on the first transmission tower from the northern side of the Military Demarcation Line.
Lee Sung-jun / S. Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff
Six high-voltage, two support lines were cut on the first transmission tower north of the MDL.
A total of 48 transmission towers were installed along the Gyeongui Line between Munsan and Pyeonghwa Substation in 2006 to supply power to the Kaeseong Industrial Complex.
Fifteen of them are located in the North. They are all South Korean assets built by the Korea Electric Power Corporation.
Power has not been supplied since the North blew up the inter-Korean liason office in 2020. By cutting the power lines, the North apparently wanted to demonstrate its ongoing measures to sever ties with the South.
The South Korean military is watching if the North will remove the transmission towers altogether.
The unification ministry has vowed a stern response and is demanding Pyongyang halt its illegal acts of property rights violation.
It's been confirmed recently that North Korea has installed more barbed wire fences near Arrowhead Hill on the central front.
It has also erected 11 meter-tall walls and hills and dug out pits in front of them in the area where Gyeongui Line and Donghae line roads and railway tracks were blown up.
The South Korean military says it is watching the situation, as the latest measures also seek to prevent tank
movements and defections by North Korean residents and soldiers.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.