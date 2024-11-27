[News Today] ABUSIVE PET DAYCARE EXPOSED
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
For pet owners, this is probably the last thing you'd expect when sending your companion animals to pet care. Reports of habitual abuse have emerged from a dog daycare in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Police have obtained CCTV footage and initiated a thorough investigation following a dog owner's complaint.
[REPORT]
A woman picks up a Doberman by the leash and throws the dog on the floor.
She even strikes it on the head several times.
She lifts up a shiba the same way and the dog flails about as if in great pain.
These incidents took place at a dog daycare center in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province.
Kim Myeong-seon/ Abused dog's owner
She slung the dog around because the dog barked. I cried after watching the footage. I didn't know what to do because I was shaking so badly.
The head of this pet daycare center in his 30s and a 20-something employee are accused of habitually abusing the dogs in their care.
Also, they had allegedly used dog collars that send electric shocks to the dogs when they bark.
Kim Myeong-seon/ Abused dog's owner
White fur here replaced the dead fur and there were marks left by the electric shock.
One former center worker testified that the employees were told to hurt the dogs as a way to train them.
Former employee A/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was told to choke with a leash if a dog barked too much. They claimed it was training when they opened the kennels, beat up the dogs with their fists.
Former employee B/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
They claimed that it's all been agreed, that the pet owners had sent their dogs here because their dogs had issues but now they're very satisfied.
This is the puppy daycare center where the incidents occurred.
The center has ceased operation and its doors are closed.
The Yangju police station is investigating the center director and its employee for violating the Animal Protection Act.
Abused dog's owner/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If I had known, I would've never sent my dog there. It couldn't have run around in such a horrid place. I sent it there to play with other dogs.
The center said that 'the actions shown on the CCTV footage were appropriate measures taken when a dog barked loudly or tried to bite.'
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ABUSIVE PET DAYCARE EXPOSED
-
- 입력 2024-11-27 15:44:33
- 수정2024-11-27 15:45:25
[LEAD]
For pet owners, this is probably the last thing you'd expect when sending your companion animals to pet care. Reports of habitual abuse have emerged from a dog daycare in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Police have obtained CCTV footage and initiated a thorough investigation following a dog owner's complaint.
[REPORT]
A woman picks up a Doberman by the leash and throws the dog on the floor.
She even strikes it on the head several times.
She lifts up a shiba the same way and the dog flails about as if in great pain.
These incidents took place at a dog daycare center in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province.
Kim Myeong-seon/ Abused dog's owner
She slung the dog around because the dog barked. I cried after watching the footage. I didn't know what to do because I was shaking so badly.
The head of this pet daycare center in his 30s and a 20-something employee are accused of habitually abusing the dogs in their care.
Also, they had allegedly used dog collars that send electric shocks to the dogs when they bark.
Kim Myeong-seon/ Abused dog's owner
White fur here replaced the dead fur and there were marks left by the electric shock.
One former center worker testified that the employees were told to hurt the dogs as a way to train them.
Former employee A/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was told to choke with a leash if a dog barked too much. They claimed it was training when they opened the kennels, beat up the dogs with their fists.
Former employee B/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
They claimed that it's all been agreed, that the pet owners had sent their dogs here because their dogs had issues but now they're very satisfied.
This is the puppy daycare center where the incidents occurred.
The center has ceased operation and its doors are closed.
The Yangju police station is investigating the center director and its employee for violating the Animal Protection Act.
Abused dog's owner/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If I had known, I would've never sent my dog there. It couldn't have run around in such a horrid place. I sent it there to play with other dogs.
The center said that 'the actions shown on the CCTV footage were appropriate measures taken when a dog barked loudly or tried to bite.'
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.