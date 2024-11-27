News Today

[News Today] ABUSIVE PET DAYCARE EXPOSED

[LEAD]
For pet owners, this is probably the last thing you'd expect when sending your companion animals to pet care. Reports of habitual abuse have emerged from a dog daycare in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province. Police have obtained CCTV footage and initiated a thorough investigation following a dog owner's complaint.

[REPORT]
A woman picks up a Doberman by the leash and throws the dog on the floor.

She even strikes it on the head several times.

She lifts up a shiba the same way and the dog flails about as if in great pain.

These incidents took place at a dog daycare center in Yangju, Gyeonggi-do Province.

Kim Myeong-seon/ Abused dog's owner
She slung the dog around because the dog barked. I cried after watching the footage. I didn't know what to do because I was shaking so badly.

The head of this pet daycare center in his 30s and a 20-something employee are accused of habitually abusing the dogs in their care.

Also, they had allegedly used dog collars that send electric shocks to the dogs when they bark.

Kim Myeong-seon/ Abused dog's owner
White fur here replaced the dead fur and there were marks left by the electric shock.

One former center worker testified that the employees were told to hurt the dogs as a way to train them.

Former employee A/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
I was told to choke with a leash if a dog barked too much. They claimed it was training when they opened the kennels, beat up the dogs with their fists.

Former employee B/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
They claimed that it's all been agreed, that the pet owners had sent their dogs here because their dogs had issues but now they're very satisfied.

This is the puppy daycare center where the incidents occurred.

The center has ceased operation and its doors are closed.

The Yangju police station is investigating the center director and its employee for violating the Animal Protection Act.

Abused dog's owner/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
If I had known, I would've never sent my dog there. It couldn't have run around in such a horrid place. I sent it there to play with other dogs.

The center said that 'the actions shown on the CCTV footage were appropriate measures taken when a dog barked loudly or tried to bite.'

