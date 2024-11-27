[News Today] ILLEGAL PRODUCTION STUDIOS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The global surge in popularity for Korean dramas and films has significantly increased demand for studios. This has led to a rise in illegal studios converted from factories and warehouses. Enforcement authorities are saying that it's challenging to inspect all buildings, given the manpower shortages. But this has created a de facto enforcement blind spot.
[REPORT]
One of the structures located among a dozen factories and warehouses in this area has a sign reading "studio."
People working there appear busy.
But the building register says it only has a permit to be used as a factory.
Local resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(Did you know it was a studio?) I did. They produce something once or twice a week.
Another production studio located a 20-minute ride away.
It looks like any other studio on the outside, but in fact it's also a factory building.
Studio staff/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(We heard there are buildings authorized as factories but used as studios.) No, we're registered as a broadcasting, communication facility.
The production sector says because of the rising popularity of Korean TV shows, there has been a surge in production studios based in illegally remodeled factories.
An investigation into 99 buildings being used as studios shows that more than one out of three of them are located in illegally renovated factories or warehouses.
Fire prevention regulations that apply to factories are different from those designed for studios, meaning they lack fire walls and sprinklers and are more vulnerable to serious disasters.
Kim Sung-wook / Korea National University of Arts
Recent fires in Paju, Chuncheon studios highlight overheating and circuit issues in remodeled warehouses during filming.
However, local governments are understaffed to inspect all the buildings in their jurisdiction.
The production sector is urging the government to implement strict measures to eradicate unauthorized production facilities.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ILLEGAL PRODUCTION STUDIOS
-
- 입력 2024-11-27 15:44:38
- 수정2024-11-27 15:45:32
[LEAD]
The global surge in popularity for Korean dramas and films has significantly increased demand for studios. This has led to a rise in illegal studios converted from factories and warehouses. Enforcement authorities are saying that it's challenging to inspect all buildings, given the manpower shortages. But this has created a de facto enforcement blind spot.
[REPORT]
One of the structures located among a dozen factories and warehouses in this area has a sign reading "studio."
People working there appear busy.
But the building register says it only has a permit to be used as a factory.
Local resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(Did you know it was a studio?) I did. They produce something once or twice a week.
Another production studio located a 20-minute ride away.
It looks like any other studio on the outside, but in fact it's also a factory building.
Studio staff/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
(We heard there are buildings authorized as factories but used as studios.) No, we're registered as a broadcasting, communication facility.
The production sector says because of the rising popularity of Korean TV shows, there has been a surge in production studios based in illegally remodeled factories.
An investigation into 99 buildings being used as studios shows that more than one out of three of them are located in illegally renovated factories or warehouses.
Fire prevention regulations that apply to factories are different from those designed for studios, meaning they lack fire walls and sprinklers and are more vulnerable to serious disasters.
Kim Sung-wook / Korea National University of Arts
Recent fires in Paju, Chuncheon studios highlight overheating and circuit issues in remodeled warehouses during filming.
However, local governments are understaffed to inspect all the buildings in their jurisdiction.
The production sector is urging the government to implement strict measures to eradicate unauthorized production facilities.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.