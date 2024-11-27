News Today

[News Today] KBS RADIO GREETS NEW DJ

[LEAD]
We turn to entertainment news. Many idols are stepping onto the musical stage. Girl's Day's Minah and Forestella's Bae Doo-hoon are the latest to debut. Meanwhile, after 16 years, singer and broadcaster Haha returns as a radio DJ.

[REPORT]
Musical 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is the story of a destitute artist.

The band Forestella's vocalist Bae Doo-hoon will star as the young composer Jon alongside big name musical stars Lee Hae-jun and Jang Ji-hoo.

Bae Doo-hoon / Role of Jon
I sought advice, help from friends to showcase a changed version of myself.

The role of his vivacious girlfriend will be played by Girl's Day member Minah. It will be her second musical.

Bang Min-ah / Role of Susan
The musical well portrays how characters overcome pain, sorrow. It's a joy to work in it.

Singer and multi-talented entertainer Haha is returning as a radio DJ for the first time in 16 years.

He will be hosting KBS Cool FM's new program 'Super Radio' airing at 2 p.m.

Haha is tasked with invigorating listeners' drowsy afternoon.

Haha / Host of KBS' 'Super Radio'
It's about getting encouraged and cheering on each other. It's the most heartwarming time there can be.

KBS radio's iconic 'Volume Up' is also greeting a new DJ, girl group Oh My Girl leader Hyojung.

Hyojung / Host of KBS' 'Volume Up'
Through radio, I hope to help ease stress and worries of listeners. That would be great.

Actor Kim Nam-hee known for his performance in 'Reborn Rich' and 'Sweet Home' has this time tried his voice at narrating a documentary.

He lends his voice for the 3-part KBS Docu Insight series titled 'Volcano, Humans' which depicts the story of people who live among volcanic mountains.

Kim Nam-hee / Actor
It's not just observing those who live near volcanoes but also seeing why they adjust to, overcome that life and become one with the habitat.

It airs every Thursday on KBS 1TV starting this week.

