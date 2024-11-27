News Today

[News Today] 2024 BBMAs K-POP NOMINATIONS

[LEAD]
Nominees for next month’s U.S. Billboard Music Awards are out. Let’s check which K-pop artists made the list

[REPORT]
BTS' Jungkook has been nominated in the most categories for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards among Korean singers.

According to organizers, Jungkook is nominated in five categories, including top-selling song and top song sales artist, which are based on album sales.

Taylor Swift is seen as his biggest rival in terms of sales volume.

Also from last year, the Billboard Awards has created new categories exclusively for K-pop.

BTS' Jimin, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated for Top Global K-Pop Artist.

As for the Top Global K-pop Song, hit tracks include solo songs by BTS members as well as hits from girl groups ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM.

Seventeen and ENHYPEN have received nominations in the Top K-pop Touring Artist category.

