Heavy snowfall causes pedestrian pathways to collapse

[Anchor]



Unexpected heavy snowfall has led to a series of accidents.



A pedestrian walkway created during an apartment construction collapsed, injuring three people, and trees and utility poles fell, causing power outages.



Reporter Yeo So-yeon reports on the snowfall damage in Seoul.



[Report]



The ceiling of the pedestrian walkway next to the construction site has completely collapsed.



Firefighters are struggling to lift the fallen ceiling.



["How many people are trapped underneath?"]



Around 3 PM today (11.27), the ceiling of a pedestrian walkway collapsed at an apartment reconstruction site in Garak-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul.



[Lee Myung-deok/Gwangju resident: "I always take this path, and it seemed a bit flimsy to me. The structure looked weak."]



As a result of this accident, two pedestrians were seriously injured, and one sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.



[On-site official/voice altered: "This has been standing for two years, built in July 2022."]



The police believe that the ceiling of the pedestrian walkway collapsed under the weight of the accumulated snow, based on footage taken at the construction site at the time.



There were also incidents of trees and utility poles falling, leading to power outages.



Around 5:30 AM today, a tree fell in Seongbuk-dong, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, hitting nearby utility poles and wires.



[On-site official/voice altered: "A tree fell due to the snow. So, the district office is currently cutting it down to restore the broken lines."]



As a result of this incident, power supply was interrupted for over 170 households, including single-family homes.



[Jang Ho-sook/Resident affected by the power outage: "I received a text saying there was a power outage and they would take care of it quickly. So we were using a lamp in the early morning, and around 10 AM, the power came back on with a 'ding'."]



At a similar time, a utility pole fell in Jeungsan-dong, Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, causing another power outage.



This incident left 39 households in nearby homes without power for 9 hours.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



