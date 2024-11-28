News 9

Seoul puts full effort into snow removal

[Anchor]

Due to an unusual heavy snowfall in November, snow removal operations have been busy all day in various places.

With more snow forecasted until tomorrow (11.28), local governments plan to continue emergency work tonight (11.27) and tomorrow morning.

This is a report by reporter Kim Min-kyung.

[Report]

Snow removal vehicles are constantly spraying de-icing agents on the roads.

Particularly steep roads, where the risk of accidents increases as snow accumulates, are given special attention during snow removal operations.

[Han Sang-gil/Director of Road Improvement, Mapo District Office, Seoul: "We have designated 88 locations such as steep slopes and areas with a risk of traffic accidents for management. We focus on those vulnerable points..."]

The Seoul city government raised its emergency response to Level 2 and began snow removal operations from 7 AM today.

They mobilized over 9,600 personnel and more than 1,400 pieces of equipment to expedite snow removal efforts.

They cleared snow not only from major roads but also from sidewalks used by citizens, as snow accumulated quickly.

[Park Young-seo/Director of Road Management, Seoul city government: "We spread de-icing agents to melt the snow, and if that is insufficient, we attach blades to trucks to push the snow away..."]

Due to the heavy snowfall, some roads, including Samcheong-dong and Bukak Mountain Road in Seoul, were temporarily closed.

There were also complaints from citizens about insufficient snow removal on side roads.

[Oh Seung-joo/Sungbuk, Seoul: "It's so slushy that I can't walk. The snow removal around the school hasn't been completed yet..."]

With another heavy snowfall expected overnight, the city of Seoul plans to continue snow removal operations in the early morning hours.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

