Heavy snowfall closes air and sea routes

[Anchor]

Due to the sudden heavy snowfall, both air and sea routes have been closed.

There have been numerous flight delays and cancellations, and most ferry routes have also been restricted.

This is reporter Lee Kwang-yeol.

[Report]

As domestic flights are continuously canceled due to the heavy snowfall, the airport is bustling with activity.

Passengers who have lost their flights are busy inquiring with airlines or looking for alternative flights.

[Kim Hyun-sook/ Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I thought it should be fine even if it snows, but after receiving the cancellation notice, I had to urgently book another flight."]

In the morning, international flights at Incheon International Airport were operating relatively normally, but as the snowfall intensified, cancellations began to increase in the afternoon.

Many passengers are bewildered by the sudden cancellation notices.

[Canceled flight passenger: "(When did you receive the cancellation notice?) Right after we checked in our luggage... at 12:52. We just decided not to go. We have to cancel our hotel and everything."]

Today (11.27), due to the weather conditions, 81 domestic flights and 68 international flights were canceled.

The number of delayed flights was even higher, with 149 domestic flights and 139 international flights not operating normally.

Some flights were delayed for several hours and eventually canceled, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.

The heavy snowfall has also frozen sea routes.

Today, 113 passenger ferries were scheduled to operate on 87 routes nationwide, but due to worsening weather conditions, most routes were restricted, with only 24 ferries on 17 routes operating.

This is KBS News, Lee Kwang-yeol.

