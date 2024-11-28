Heavy snowfall causes accidents and outages across nation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The heavy snowfall has accumulated on the roads, causing cars to skid and collide in various places in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon.



In Yangpyeong, a facility used as a garage collapsed, resulting in the death of a resident in their 70s who was clearing snow.



We continue with reporter Kim Min-ah.



[Report]



A passenger car is stopped in the middle of the highway with its hazard lights on, and three other vehicles are tangled behind it.



A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the snowy road, causing passing cars to struggle to maintain their speed.



Vehicles are skidding or coming to a halt everywhere.



["(The car) can't move so they help out. Oh my goodness."]



People gathered to help move the stopped vehicles together.



Near the Okjeong Bridge in Anseong, a tank truck crashed into the median strip, causing traffic congestion in the area, and in Hanam, a 25-ton truck skidded on the snowy road and overturned into a riverbank.



With a heavy snow warning issued across Gyeonggi Province, local governments and Korea Expressway Corporation worked on snow removal throughout the day, but accidents continued to occur, and towing services were delayed, leading to severe traffic congestion.



Today (11.27), in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi Province, where more than 20 centimeters of snow has fallen since early morning, a resident in their 70s died when a garage collapsed while they were clearing snow.



The garage was a tent-like structure covered with vinyl over aluminum poles, and the fire authorities believe the accident occurred due to the weight of the snow.



Additionally, in Namjong-myeon and Toechon-myeon in Gwangju, power poles fell due to the heavy snowfall, resulting in power outages for about 300 households in the two areas.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-ah.



