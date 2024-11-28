News 9

Heavy snow disrupts work for drivers on slippery roads

2024.11.28

[Anchor]

On such a day, those who have to work using cars and motorcycles had a more difficult day.
Reporter Choi In-young covered those who had to hurry their steps on the slippery roads.

[Report]

Carrying a full load of delivery items, they move quickly.

The road is slippery with piled up snow, but they must hurry to complete their deliveries on time.

[Kim Min-sang/Delivery Driver: "It is a bit slippery, so it's a bit inconvenient. The workload is predetermined for us."]

They worry that the packages might get wet.

[Kim Min-sang/Delivery Driver: "I try to run around as much as possible to keep them dry."]

The beverage delivery truck is even more cautious.

If the bottles break due to slipping, it would be a big problem.

[Delivery Driver: "With the snow piling up, it feels cold when I touch it. When getting in and out of the truck, the snow piles up and it’s very slippery and dangerous."]

Despite the bad weather, workload keeps piling up, but it's hard to work fast.

[Park Jong-soo/Quick Service Driver: "Most drivers don’t come out because the weather is bad. It’s slippery. Orders get delayed. If you look at this, this is page 1. This is page 29. It’s quite backed up."]

Those who went out to work in the dark faced even more difficulties as the snow piled up overnight.

On downhill roads, they leave their motorcycles and deliver on foot, while trucks must slow down on steep slopes.

[Kim Seung-yeol/Delivery Driver: "I need to go up this road, but it seems like there’s no heating. So I think I’ll have to turn back and take a longer route. Today, it seems like there will be a delay of about an hour and a half."]

For those continuing their livelihoods on the roads, today (11.27) was a longer day than usual.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

