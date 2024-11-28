News 9

53-vehicle chain collision occurs in Gangwon Province

[Anchor]

A major accident occurred in Wonju, Gangwon Province, where heavy snowfall was reported.

In a multi-vehicle collision involving over 50 cars, more than ten people were injured, and the police are investigating whether the accident was caused by black ice formed from the snow that had fallen on the road.

Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the details.

[Report]

Dozens of vehicles are filling the road.

As the cars collided with each other, debris is scattered everywhere.

Some vehicles crashed into the central divider after the initial collision.

The accident occurred around 5:50 PM today (11.27).

As the car in front came to a stop, the following vehicles began to skid, resulting in a chain collision involving 53 cars.

As a result of the accident, 11 drivers were injured, and some are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The police and fire authorities had the two-way road completely blocked for about two hours while handling the accident scene.

The road experienced severe congestion due to the timing coinciding with rush hour.

The police are considering the possibility that the rain and snow that fell during the day froze due to the drop in temperature, creating black ice that may have caused the accident.

Following the accident, the city of Wonju sent out emergency disaster text messages to citizens, urging them to avoid the accident area.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.

