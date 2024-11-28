Up to 15cm snowfall expected in Chungcheong Provinces

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A heavy snow warning has been issued for the entire Chungbuk region and some areas of Chungnam.



It is forecasted that up to 15 centimeters of snow will fall by tomorrow (11.28).



We connect to reporter Lee Ja-hyun in Cheongju.



Reporter! How is the snowfall right now?



[Report]



Yes, it started snowing in Chungbuk Province from early this morning (11.27).



The snow has been coming and going intermittently.



It was snowing heavily a moment ago, but it has now stopped for a while.



During the day, temperatures remained above freezing, so not much snow has accumulated.



However, temperatures are expected to drop significantly again from the evening, causing roads to freeze in various places.



Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for Jincheon and Eumseong in Chungbuk Province, and for Cheonan in Chungnam Province.



A heavy snow advisory remains in effect for the other nine cities and counties in Chungbuk Province, as well as for the four cities and counties of Gongju, Asan, Yesan, and Dangjin in Chungnam Province, and for Sejong City.



The amount of snow that has fallen so far is the highest at 20.1cm in the Jincheon Satellite Center, followed by 14.9cm in Geumwang, Eumseong, and 10.9cm in Deoksan, Jecheon.



By tomorrow, it is forecasted that Chungbuk Province will receive an additional 5 to 10cm of snow, and some areas in northern Chungbuk Province, such as Jecheon and Danyang, may see more than 15cm.



Strong winds are also blowing along with the snow.



A strong wind warning has been issued for Seocheon in Chungnam Province, while strong wind advisories are in effect for Cheongju, Chungju, Jecheon, Daejeon, and Sejong in Chungbuk Province, and for all cities and counties in Chungnam Province except for Seocheon.



The Cheongju Meteorological Office has warned that the roads are icy due to the snow and wind, urging caution.



They particularly noted that this snow is heavy 'wet snow' that retains moisture, raising concerns about damage to facilities, and advised everyone to be especially careful.



This has been KBS News from Cheongju, Chungbuk, Lee Ja-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!