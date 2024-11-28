News 9

Up to 15cm snowfall expected in Chungcheong Provinces

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A heavy snow warning has been issued for the entire Chungbuk region and some areas of Chungnam.

It is forecasted that up to 15 centimeters of snow will fall by tomorrow (11.28).

We connect to reporter Lee Ja-hyun in Cheongju.

Reporter! How is the snowfall right now?

[Report]

Yes, it started snowing in Chungbuk Province from early this morning (11.27).

The snow has been coming and going intermittently.

It was snowing heavily a moment ago, but it has now stopped for a while.

During the day, temperatures remained above freezing, so not much snow has accumulated.

However, temperatures are expected to drop significantly again from the evening, causing roads to freeze in various places.

Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for Jincheon and Eumseong in Chungbuk Province, and for Cheonan in Chungnam Province.

A heavy snow advisory remains in effect for the other nine cities and counties in Chungbuk Province, as well as for the four cities and counties of Gongju, Asan, Yesan, and Dangjin in Chungnam Province, and for Sejong City.

The amount of snow that has fallen so far is the highest at 20.1cm in the Jincheon Satellite Center, followed by 14.9cm in Geumwang, Eumseong, and 10.9cm in Deoksan, Jecheon.

By tomorrow, it is forecasted that Chungbuk Province will receive an additional 5 to 10cm of snow, and some areas in northern Chungbuk Province, such as Jecheon and Danyang, may see more than 15cm.

Strong winds are also blowing along with the snow.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Seocheon in Chungnam Province, while strong wind advisories are in effect for Cheongju, Chungju, Jecheon, Daejeon, and Sejong in Chungbuk Province, and for all cities and counties in Chungnam Province except for Seocheon.

The Cheongju Meteorological Office has warned that the roads are icy due to the snow and wind, urging caution.

They particularly noted that this snow is heavy 'wet snow' that retains moisture, raising concerns about damage to facilities, and advised everyone to be especially careful.

This has been KBS News from Cheongju, Chungbuk, Lee Ja-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Up to 15cm snowfall expected in Chungcheong Provinces
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

A heavy snow warning has been issued for the entire Chungbuk region and some areas of Chungnam.

It is forecasted that up to 15 centimeters of snow will fall by tomorrow (11.28).

We connect to reporter Lee Ja-hyun in Cheongju.

Reporter! How is the snowfall right now?

[Report]

Yes, it started snowing in Chungbuk Province from early this morning (11.27).

The snow has been coming and going intermittently.

It was snowing heavily a moment ago, but it has now stopped for a while.

During the day, temperatures remained above freezing, so not much snow has accumulated.

However, temperatures are expected to drop significantly again from the evening, causing roads to freeze in various places.

Currently, a heavy snow warning has been issued for Jincheon and Eumseong in Chungbuk Province, and for Cheonan in Chungnam Province.

A heavy snow advisory remains in effect for the other nine cities and counties in Chungbuk Province, as well as for the four cities and counties of Gongju, Asan, Yesan, and Dangjin in Chungnam Province, and for Sejong City.

The amount of snow that has fallen so far is the highest at 20.1cm in the Jincheon Satellite Center, followed by 14.9cm in Geumwang, Eumseong, and 10.9cm in Deoksan, Jecheon.

By tomorrow, it is forecasted that Chungbuk Province will receive an additional 5 to 10cm of snow, and some areas in northern Chungbuk Province, such as Jecheon and Danyang, may see more than 15cm.

Strong winds are also blowing along with the snow.

A strong wind warning has been issued for Seocheon in Chungnam Province, while strong wind advisories are in effect for Cheongju, Chungju, Jecheon, Daejeon, and Sejong in Chungbuk Province, and for all cities and counties in Chungnam Province except for Seocheon.

The Cheongju Meteorological Office has warned that the roads are icy due to the snow and wind, urging caution.

They particularly noted that this snow is heavy 'wet snow' that retains moisture, raising concerns about damage to facilities, and advised everyone to be especially careful.

This has been KBS News from Cheongju, Chungbuk, Lee Ja-hyun.
이자현
이자현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.