Heavy snow triggers fatal crashes and power outages across nation

[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall has also caused significant damage in Gangwon, Jeonbuk, and Chungbuk.

A four-vehicle collision occurred on the highway, resulting in one fatality, with various accidents reported in multiple locations.

This is a report by Jo Hyu-yeon.

[Report]

Snow began to fall heavily at the entrance of the Seoseok Tunnel on the Seoul-Yangyang Expressway from early morning.

A passenger car suddenly skidded, spun around, and came to a stop.

A following truck was unable to slow down and crashed into the passenger car.

Three other vehicles subsequently collided as well.

As a result of this accident, the 80-year-old female driver of the skidded passenger car lost her life, and four others were transported to the hospital.

[Kang Seung-heon/Team Leader, Emergency Response Team, Hongcheon Fire Station, Gangwon: "There were one or two vehicles left at the scene, with the rear sections heavily damaged or involved in collisions."]

In Jeonbuk Jinan, where nearly 20 cm of snow fell by the afternoon, a large truck skidded and overturned on the highway, spilling chemical substances.

The truck driver sustained injuries to his leg, and approximately 1,600 liters of petroleum products leaked from the vehicle.

Fortunately, the substances were not hazardous, but the cleanup operation took over seven hours.

Throughout Chungbuk, where around 10 cm of snow fell all day, accidents continued to occur.

In Chungbuk Danyang, a passenger car rolled down a slope, injuring two people, and near the Eumseong Interchange on the Pyeongtaek-Jecheon Expressway, a six-vehicle collision occurred in both directions, injuring six people.

Power outages due to heavy snowfall were also reported.

In Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, a tree could not withstand the weight of the snow and fell onto a power pole, leaving over 270 households without power for five hours.

[Kang Ga-in/Deputy Manager, Korea Electric Power Corporation, Gangwon Headquarters: "Wet snow fell, and the weight of the wet snow sitting on the tree caused it to collapse onto the power pole."]

More snow is forecasted for Gangwon and Jeonbuk until tomorrow (11.28), so special caution is needed while driving.

This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon.

