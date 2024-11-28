Metal net collapsed at golf practice range druing snow removal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have just received news.



This evening (11.27), an accident occurred at a golf practice range in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, where a steel net collapsed during snow removal work.



As a result of this accident, one person has been transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest, and we will connect with our social affairs reporter for more details.



Reporter Park Hee-bong, what exactly happened in the accident?



[Report]



Yes, the accident occurred at a golf practice range in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.



The incident happened around 7:30 PM today.



While work was being done to clear the mesh of the steel net, the steel net above the golf practice range collapsed.



Immediately after the accident, 19 fire trucks and 60 firefighters were dispatched to carry out rescue operations, and two people were rescued from the scene.



Currently, there are no fatalities, but one person has been transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest.



The condition of the other individual is reported to be stable.



We will provide more detailed news as it becomes available.



This has been Park Hee-bong from the social affairs department for KBS News.



