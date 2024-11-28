Heavy snow disrupts commutes with more expected tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This heavy snowfall is not over yet.



Snow and cold weather will continue tomorrow (11.28) as well.



Now, let's connect to our reporters on the scene.



First, we go to reporter Park Kyung-jun at the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.



Reporter Park! The commute home today (11.27) was not easy, and there are concerns for tomorrow as well. What is the current situation?



[Report]



Yes, as you can see the snow that had stopped late this afternoon is currently falling again.



Although the snowfall is not heavy yet, we cannot let our guard down with a lot of snow forecasted for the metropolitan area by tomorrow.



As of 9 PM tonight, a heavy snow warning has been issued for all of Seoul, as well as most areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.



As the snow continued into the late afternoon, citizens trying to use public transportation gathered at subway stations and bus stops during the evening commute.



The Seoul city government has announced measures such as increasing the frequency of subway and city bus services, but congestion continued in various places.



[Ahn Tae-wook / Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province: "I am trying to commute home now and I am waiting for the bus, but it feels like there is a bit of a delay."]



The Seoul city government plans to extend the concentrated dispatch time for buses and subways by 30 minutes during tomorrow's morning commute and add 20 more services.



Real-time information on Seoul transportation can be checked through bus information terminals at stops, the TOPIS website, and the Seoul Subway app.



Currently, roads in downtown Seoul are fully closed in both directions due to an accident on Bukaksan Road.



As road closures and traffic conditions may change, it is advisable to check real-time traffic information.



This has been Park Kyung-jun from the Yeouido Transfer Center for KBS News.



