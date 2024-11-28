News 9

Heavy snow disrupts commutes with more expected tomorrow

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This heavy snowfall is not over yet.

Snow and cold weather will continue tomorrow (11.28) as well.

Now, let's connect to our reporters on the scene.

First, we go to reporter Park Kyung-jun at the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.

Reporter Park! The commute home today (11.27) was not easy, and there are concerns for tomorrow as well. What is the current situation?

[Report]

Yes, as you can see the snow that had stopped late this afternoon is currently falling again.

Although the snowfall is not heavy yet, we cannot let our guard down with a lot of snow forecasted for the metropolitan area by tomorrow.

As of 9 PM tonight, a heavy snow warning has been issued for all of Seoul, as well as most areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

As the snow continued into the late afternoon, citizens trying to use public transportation gathered at subway stations and bus stops during the evening commute.

The Seoul city government has announced measures such as increasing the frequency of subway and city bus services, but congestion continued in various places.

[Ahn Tae-wook / Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province: "I am trying to commute home now and I am waiting for the bus, but it feels like there is a bit of a delay."]

The Seoul city government plans to extend the concentrated dispatch time for buses and subways by 30 minutes during tomorrow's morning commute and add 20 more services.

Real-time information on Seoul transportation can be checked through bus information terminals at stops, the TOPIS website, and the Seoul Subway app.

Currently, roads in downtown Seoul are fully closed in both directions due to an accident on Bukaksan Road.

As road closures and traffic conditions may change, it is advisable to check real-time traffic information.

This has been Park Kyung-jun from the Yeouido Transfer Center for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heavy snow disrupts commutes with more expected tomorrow
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

This heavy snowfall is not over yet.

Snow and cold weather will continue tomorrow (11.28) as well.

Now, let's connect to our reporters on the scene.

First, we go to reporter Park Kyung-jun at the Yeouido Transfer Center in Seoul.

Reporter Park! The commute home today (11.27) was not easy, and there are concerns for tomorrow as well. What is the current situation?

[Report]

Yes, as you can see the snow that had stopped late this afternoon is currently falling again.

Although the snowfall is not heavy yet, we cannot let our guard down with a lot of snow forecasted for the metropolitan area by tomorrow.

As of 9 PM tonight, a heavy snow warning has been issued for all of Seoul, as well as most areas of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

As the snow continued into the late afternoon, citizens trying to use public transportation gathered at subway stations and bus stops during the evening commute.

The Seoul city government has announced measures such as increasing the frequency of subway and city bus services, but congestion continued in various places.

[Ahn Tae-wook / Seongnam City, Gyeonggi Province: "I am trying to commute home now and I am waiting for the bus, but it feels like there is a bit of a delay."]

The Seoul city government plans to extend the concentrated dispatch time for buses and subways by 30 minutes during tomorrow's morning commute and add 20 more services.

Real-time information on Seoul transportation can be checked through bus information terminals at stops, the TOPIS website, and the Seoul Subway app.

Currently, roads in downtown Seoul are fully closed in both directions due to an accident on Bukaksan Road.

As road closures and traffic conditions may change, it is advisable to check real-time traffic information.

This has been Park Kyung-jun from the Yeouido Transfer Center for KBS News.
박경준
박경준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.