Heavy snow blankets Jeollabuk-do with more expected overnight

[Anchor]



Now, we go to Jinan County in Jeollabuk-do, where a heavy snow warning has been issued.



Reporter Ahn Seung-gil! It has already snowed nearly 20 centimeters there.



How much more is forecasted to fall?



[Report]



Yes, in Jinan, Jeollabuk-do, there was heavy snowfall this morning, exceeding 5 centimeters per hour at times.



Today (11.27), a total of 18 centimeters of snow has accumulated in Jinan.



In areas untouched by human hands, we can see thick layers of snow.



The snow that fell throughout the morning is now showing signs of easing.



Currently, heavy snow warnings are in effect for Jinan, Muju, and Jangsu, while Namwon, Imsil, and Sunchang are under heavy snow advisories.



So far, the highest snowfall recorded is 20.6 centimeters in Muju Deogyusan, followed by 17.5 centimeters in Jinan and 14 centimeters in Jangsu.



Currently, light snow is falling at a rate of about 1 centimeter per hour, mainly in the eastern mountainous areas of Jeollabuk-do.



Depending on the clouds moving in from the West Sea, the snowfall will intensify and weaken repeatedly overnight.



The expected snowfall by tomorrow (11.28) is between 3 to 8 centimeters in the eastern regions of Jeollabuk-do, with some areas expecting more than 10 centimeters.



In the western regions, 1 to 3 centimeters of snow is anticipated.



Currently, a strong wind warning is in effect for Gunsan, Buan, and Gochang, while all other cities and counties are under strong wind advisories.



Due to the strong winds, the perceived temperature feels even lower.



By the day after tomorrow (11.29), morning low temperatures are expected to drop around 0 degrees, leading to icy conditions in some areas, and daytime temperatures will also be lower than average, making it feel cold.



This has been Ahn Seung-gil reporting from Jinan, Jeollabuk-do for KBS News.



