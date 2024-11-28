News 9

Strong winds and heavy snow cause widespread damage

[Anchor]

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have caused power poles to break and street trees to fall, resulting in significant wind damage.

At one point, typhoon-level winds hit Jeju, causing a space launch facility installed at sea to run aground.

Na Jong-hoon reports.

[Report]

A barge pushed ashore is tilting precariously and swaying.

Waves as tall as houses are creating white foam, seemingly ready to engulf the barge.

The barge-shaped space launch facility, located 1 km offshore, has run aground due to the fierce waves.

In Jeju, a maximum wind speed of 31 m/s, equivalent to typhoon-level winds, was observed.

The Coast Guard is managing safety while checking for marine pollution.

[Private space company official: "Since it is not a complex facility, it seems that additional damage situations will not occur."]

A large sunshade blown by the strong winds is precariously caught on power lines.

As a result of this incident, electricity supply was cut off to around 980 households for a time.

In Gunsan, Jeollabuk-do Province, a container sheet was blown by the strong winds and got caught on a power pole.

With the powerful winds, a water tank fell onto the road, and a power pole broke, hitting the roofs of houses.

Additionally, banners blown by the wind obscured traffic signs, and fallen street trees caused various damages across the country due to the raging winds.

This is KBS News, Na Jong-hoon.

