Yonsei University to hold additional exam after essay question leak

Yonsei University, which has been embroiled in controversy over the leak of the natural science essay exam questions for the 2025 academic year admissions, has decided to hold an additional exam on Dec. 8.



Yonsei University plans to select successful candidates separately from the first exam and the additional exam.



