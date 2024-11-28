News 9

Prosecution raids PPP offices, secures nomination materials

2024.11.28

[Anchor]

The prosecution, which is investigating the allegations of involvement in the nomination of Myung Tae-kyun, conducted a search and seizure at the People Power Party headquarters today (11.27).

They secured nomination materials related to the 2022 by-elections for the National Assembly and local elections, intending to examine the entire nomination process.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the story.

[Report]

Prosecutors are seen leaving the People Power Party office with seized items.

[Prosecutor: "(Did you secure the nomination-related materials?) …."]

The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office, which is investigating the allegations of Myung Tae-kyun's involvement in the nomination, conducted a search and seizure at the People Power Party offices starting this morning.

The searches were carried out at two locations: the Organization Department within the central party headquarters and the Planning and Coordination Department located in the lawmakers' office building.

The search targets included nomination-related materials from the 2022 by-elections for former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, as well as materials related to nominations for some local government heads in the local elections, and even messenger conversations among party officials. It has been confirmed that some party audit materials and nomination-related documents were secured.

[Kim Sang-wook/People Power Party lawmaker: "This is a process to confirm whether there are issues related to Kim Young-sun's nomination or, beyond that, related to the Pohang mayoral election that was problematic."]

The Changwon District Prosecutors' Office has been investigating allegations that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun exchanged 76 million won with Myung Tae-kyun in return for the nomination, suspecting a violation of the Political Funds Act.

Recently, after requesting the submission of nomination materials for the Changwon Uichang by-election from the People Power Party, and upon their refusal, the prosecution immediately proceeded with a forced investigation.

The People Power Party stated that they would actively cooperate within legal limits.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party leader: "We will respond according to the law, within the scope of the warrant issued by the court, and in a manner that does not undermine the essence of political activities…."]

The prosecution plans to analyze the materials secured today and then investigate People Power Party lawmakers Yoon Sang-hyun and Han Ki-ho, who were the chairman and vice-chairman of the nomination committee at the time.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

