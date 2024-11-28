13 districts in first new towns selected for reconstruction
By region, Bundang has the largest selection size with 11,000 units, followed by Ilsan with 8,900 units, Jungdong with 6,000 units, Pyeongchon with 5,500 units, and Sanbon with 4,600 units.
13 districts in first new towns selected for reconstruction
입력 2024-11-28 00:12:42
By region, Bundang has the largest selection size with 11,000 units, followed by Ilsan with 8,900 units, Jungdong with 6,000 units, Pyeongchon with 5,500 units, and Sanbon with 4,600 units.
