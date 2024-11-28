13 districts in first new towns selected for reconstruction

동영상 고정 취소

Among the first new towns, including Bundang and Ilsan, 13 districts with over 36,000 housing units have been selected as leading areas for reconstruction.



By region, Bundang has the largest selection size with 11,000 units, followed by Ilsan with 8,900 units, Jungdong with 6,000 units, Pyeongchon with 5,500 units, and Sanbon with 4,600 units.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!