News 9

President Yoon meets with Ukrainian delegation

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a Ukrainian government delegation that came to South Korea and agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding the issue of North Korean troop deployment.

The issue of weapon support, which has garnered attention, was not publicly discussed at all.

Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the details.

[Report]

After the official confirmation of the North Korean military's deployment to Russia, the Ukrainian delegation was dispatched to South Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the delegation and suggested that they work together to devise effective responses to the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

National Security Director Shin Won-sik and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also met with the delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation explained the situation in Ukraine and the trends regarding the North Korean military's deployment, expressing hope to strengthen cooperation with South Korea, according to the presidential office.

However, the presidential office did not mention any discussions related to the much-anticipated weapon support.

This contrasts with the fact that the Ukrainian side had publicly stated it was a key agenda item even before the delegation's visit to South Korea.

[Volodymyr Zelenskyy/President of Ukraine/Oct. 30: "What we need most is defense, especially air defense systems."]

Instead, the presidential office stated that both countries would continue to share information regarding the North Korean military's deployment to Russia and the transfer of weapon technology between Russia and North Korea, and would cooperate with allied countries.

In particular, it emphasized that they would closely communicate and coordinate with both the Biden administration in the U.S. and the team of President-elect Trump.

This is analyzed as a consideration of U.S. President-elect Trump, who has declared that he will pursue an end to the war upon taking office.

KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Yoon meets with Ukrainian delegation
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a Ukrainian government delegation that came to South Korea and agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding the issue of North Korean troop deployment.

The issue of weapon support, which has garnered attention, was not publicly discussed at all.

Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the details.

[Report]

After the official confirmation of the North Korean military's deployment to Russia, the Ukrainian delegation was dispatched to South Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the delegation and suggested that they work together to devise effective responses to the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

National Security Director Shin Won-sik and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also met with the delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation explained the situation in Ukraine and the trends regarding the North Korean military's deployment, expressing hope to strengthen cooperation with South Korea, according to the presidential office.

However, the presidential office did not mention any discussions related to the much-anticipated weapon support.

This contrasts with the fact that the Ukrainian side had publicly stated it was a key agenda item even before the delegation's visit to South Korea.

[Volodymyr Zelenskyy/President of Ukraine/Oct. 30: "What we need most is defense, especially air defense systems."]

Instead, the presidential office stated that both countries would continue to share information regarding the North Korean military's deployment to Russia and the transfer of weapon technology between Russia and North Korea, and would cooperate with allied countries.

In particular, it emphasized that they would closely communicate and coordinate with both the Biden administration in the U.S. and the team of President-elect Trump.

This is analyzed as a consideration of U.S. President-elect Trump, who has declared that he will pursue an end to the war upon taking office.

KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.
장덕수
장덕수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.