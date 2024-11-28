President Yoon meets with Ukrainian delegation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a Ukrainian government delegation that came to South Korea and agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding the issue of North Korean troop deployment.



The issue of weapon support, which has garnered attention, was not publicly discussed at all.



Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the details.



[Report]



After the official confirmation of the North Korean military's deployment to Russia, the Ukrainian delegation was dispatched to South Korea.



President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the delegation and suggested that they work together to devise effective responses to the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.



National Security Director Shin Won-sik and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also met with the delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.



The delegation explained the situation in Ukraine and the trends regarding the North Korean military's deployment, expressing hope to strengthen cooperation with South Korea, according to the presidential office.



However, the presidential office did not mention any discussions related to the much-anticipated weapon support.



This contrasts with the fact that the Ukrainian side had publicly stated it was a key agenda item even before the delegation's visit to South Korea.



[Volodymyr Zelenskyy/President of Ukraine/Oct. 30: "What we need most is defense, especially air defense systems."]



Instead, the presidential office stated that both countries would continue to share information regarding the North Korean military's deployment to Russia and the transfer of weapon technology between Russia and North Korea, and would cooperate with allied countries.



In particular, it emphasized that they would closely communicate and coordinate with both the Biden administration in the U.S. and the team of President-elect Trump.



This is analyzed as a consideration of U.S. President-elect Trump, who has declared that he will pursue an end to the war upon taking office.



KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!