News 9

[Exclusive] Prosecutors obtain documents and testimonies on ‘Bulgaris incident’

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The pre-arrest interrogation of Hong Won-sik, the former chairman of Namyang Dairy Products, who is facing charges of embezzlement amounting to 10 billion won, will be held tomorrow (11.28).

Namyang Dairy Products has also been embroiled in controversy for exaggerating claims that its dairy product, Bulgaris, has preventive effects against COVID-19.

According to KBS's investigation, the prosecution has secured internal documents indicating that former Chairman Hong led the exaggerated advertising and testimonies that he instructed employees to destroy evidence.

This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

In 2021, Namyang Dairy Products caused a stir by announcing false claims that its product 'Bulgaris' had preventive effects against COVID-19.

The prosecution, which conducted searches at over ten locations including former Chairman Hong's residence and the Namyang Dairy Products headquarters last month on charges of violating the Food Labeling and Advertising Act and instructing evidence destruction, is focusing on documents that can prove Hong's allegations.

One of the documents, titled 'Report 15', was reported to former Chairman Hong, who has an office on the 15th floor of the Namyang Dairy Products building.

It is said to contain circumstances indicating that the promotion of Bulgaris's COVID-19 preventive effects was initially planned as an internal presentation but was changed to a press symposium at Hong's direction.

The prosecution has also secured testimonies from staff that Hong instructed them to destroy evidence.

When the 'Bulgaris incident' broke out, it is reported that Hong instructed to dispose of 2-3 mobile phones containing his directives into the Han River.

The arrest warrant application also details allegations that Hong received kickbacks by raising the supply price to suppliers by about 20%, disguised his cousin as an employee at a supplier to receive false salaries, and funneled advertising budget to his brother's advertising company.

Tomorrow, Mr. Park, who will be undergoing a substantive examination of the warrant alongside Hong, has also been found to have created a shell corporation while serving as the head of the Namyang Dairy Research Institute, receiving about 5 billion won from suppliers over 20 years.

The prosecution has also identified allegations of embezzlement amounting to tens of billions of won involving Hong's family and plans to address these alongside Hong.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Prosecutors obtain documents and testimonies on ‘Bulgaris incident’
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The pre-arrest interrogation of Hong Won-sik, the former chairman of Namyang Dairy Products, who is facing charges of embezzlement amounting to 10 billion won, will be held tomorrow (11.28).

Namyang Dairy Products has also been embroiled in controversy for exaggerating claims that its dairy product, Bulgaris, has preventive effects against COVID-19.

According to KBS's investigation, the prosecution has secured internal documents indicating that former Chairman Hong led the exaggerated advertising and testimonies that he instructed employees to destroy evidence.

This is a report by Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

In 2021, Namyang Dairy Products caused a stir by announcing false claims that its product 'Bulgaris' had preventive effects against COVID-19.

The prosecution, which conducted searches at over ten locations including former Chairman Hong's residence and the Namyang Dairy Products headquarters last month on charges of violating the Food Labeling and Advertising Act and instructing evidence destruction, is focusing on documents that can prove Hong's allegations.

One of the documents, titled 'Report 15', was reported to former Chairman Hong, who has an office on the 15th floor of the Namyang Dairy Products building.

It is said to contain circumstances indicating that the promotion of Bulgaris's COVID-19 preventive effects was initially planned as an internal presentation but was changed to a press symposium at Hong's direction.

The prosecution has also secured testimonies from staff that Hong instructed them to destroy evidence.

When the 'Bulgaris incident' broke out, it is reported that Hong instructed to dispose of 2-3 mobile phones containing his directives into the Han River.

The arrest warrant application also details allegations that Hong received kickbacks by raising the supply price to suppliers by about 20%, disguised his cousin as an employee at a supplier to receive false salaries, and funneled advertising budget to his brother's advertising company.

Tomorrow, Mr. Park, who will be undergoing a substantive examination of the warrant alongside Hong, has also been found to have created a shell corporation while serving as the head of the Namyang Dairy Research Institute, receiving about 5 billion won from suppliers over 20 years.

The prosecution has also identified allegations of embezzlement amounting to tens of billions of won involving Hong's family and plans to address these alongside Hong.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.