News 9

Births by September surpass same period last year

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Due to the unprecedentedly rapid decline in birth rates, a national population emergency has been declared this year, and KBS is also participating in crisis response.

Following this proactive response, statistics were released showing that the number of births in September increased by more than 10% compared to a year ago.

The cumulative number of births up to September has surpassed the same period last year, marking a clearer sign of reversal in the increasingly serious low birth rate situation.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

At the parenting products fair, visits have significantly increased, not only from parents with babies but also from prospective parents.

The number of visitors, which had sharply decreased during COVID-19, has recently recovered.

[Nam Dong-jun/Fair Organizing Team Leader: "(Compared to last year?) There is a big difference. I understand that the birth rate and marriage rate have increased quite a bit."]

The number of births in September increased by 10.1% compared to a year ago, continuing an upward trend for three consecutive months.

As of September this year, more than 178,000 births have been recorded, surpassing the same period last year.

The annual number of births is poised to rebound for the first time in nine years, surpassing last year's figures.

The increase in the population in their 30s, along with the rise in marriages after COVID-19, is believed to have led to an increase in births.

[Lee Hye-mi/Expected to give birth in Mar. 2025: "I got married in March last year. From the beginning of our relationship, we planned to have at least two children."]

The total fertility rate for the third quarter also recorded an increase of 0.05 to 0.76 compared to last year.

The Statistics Korea previously projected that this year's total fertility rate would be 0.68, hitting a low next year before rising in 2026, but the possibility of the bottom and rebound point being advanced by two years has increased significantly.

[Lim Young-il/Director of Vital Statistics Division, Statistics Korea: "Based on the current trend, it seems that the total fertility rate will increase slightly to around 0.72 to 0.74 compared to the previous year."]

The number of marriages, a leading indicator of births, also recorded the highest growth rate ever for the third quarter.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Births by September surpass same period last year
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Due to the unprecedentedly rapid decline in birth rates, a national population emergency has been declared this year, and KBS is also participating in crisis response.

Following this proactive response, statistics were released showing that the number of births in September increased by more than 10% compared to a year ago.

The cumulative number of births up to September has surpassed the same period last year, marking a clearer sign of reversal in the increasingly serious low birth rate situation.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

At the parenting products fair, visits have significantly increased, not only from parents with babies but also from prospective parents.

The number of visitors, which had sharply decreased during COVID-19, has recently recovered.

[Nam Dong-jun/Fair Organizing Team Leader: "(Compared to last year?) There is a big difference. I understand that the birth rate and marriage rate have increased quite a bit."]

The number of births in September increased by 10.1% compared to a year ago, continuing an upward trend for three consecutive months.

As of September this year, more than 178,000 births have been recorded, surpassing the same period last year.

The annual number of births is poised to rebound for the first time in nine years, surpassing last year's figures.

The increase in the population in their 30s, along with the rise in marriages after COVID-19, is believed to have led to an increase in births.

[Lee Hye-mi/Expected to give birth in Mar. 2025: "I got married in March last year. From the beginning of our relationship, we planned to have at least two children."]

The total fertility rate for the third quarter also recorded an increase of 0.05 to 0.76 compared to last year.

The Statistics Korea previously projected that this year's total fertility rate would be 0.68, hitting a low next year before rising in 2026, but the possibility of the bottom and rebound point being advanced by two years has increased significantly.

[Lim Young-il/Director of Vital Statistics Division, Statistics Korea: "Based on the current trend, it seems that the total fertility rate will increase slightly to around 0.72 to 0.74 compared to the previous year."]

The number of marriages, a leading indicator of births, also recorded the highest growth rate ever for the third quarter.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.