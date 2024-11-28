News 9

Kim Hye-seong featured on MLB homepage

A report from local American media has focused on the journey of Kiwoom Heroes infielder Kim Hye-seong, who has declared his challenge to enter Major League Baseball.

After the professional baseball awards ceremony yesterday, Kim Hye-seong announced that he would soon begin the private bidding process, known as 'posting', for his entry into Major League Baseball.

Less than a day later, MLB.com featured Kim Hye-seong on its main page alongside Japan's 'monster pitcher' Sasaki Roki.

In particular, a separate article mentioned Seattle in the American League, where Ichiro Suzuki once played, as one of the strong candidates.

After officially applying for posting, Kim Hye-seong plans to travel to the United States to knock on the door of Major League Baseball.

