Kim Hye-seong featured on MLB homepage

동영상 고정 취소

A report from local American media has focused on the journey of Kiwoom Heroes infielder Kim Hye-seong, who has declared his challenge to enter Major League Baseball.



After the professional baseball awards ceremony yesterday, Kim Hye-seong announced that he would soon begin the private bidding process, known as 'posting', for his entry into Major League Baseball.



Less than a day later, MLB.com featured Kim Hye-seong on its main page alongside Japan's 'monster pitcher' Sasaki Roki.



In particular, a separate article mentioned Seattle in the American League, where Ichiro Suzuki once played, as one of the strong candidates.



After officially applying for posting, Kim Hye-seong plans to travel to the United States to knock on the door of Major League Baseball.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!