Kim Hye-seong featured on MLB homepage
After the professional baseball awards ceremony yesterday, Kim Hye-seong announced that he would soon begin the private bidding process, known as 'posting', for his entry into Major League Baseball.
Less than a day later, MLB.com featured Kim Hye-seong on its main page alongside Japan's 'monster pitcher' Sasaki Roki.
In particular, a separate article mentioned Seattle in the American League, where Ichiro Suzuki once played, as one of the strong candidates.
After officially applying for posting, Kim Hye-seong plans to travel to the United States to knock on the door of Major League Baseball.
입력 2024-11-28 00:12:43
