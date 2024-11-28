News 9

Record snowfall paralyzes northeast China with traffic chaos

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In China, the northeastern region, including Heilongjiang Province, has experienced the heaviest snowfall ever recorded in November.

Nearly 50 centimeters of snow fell, causing a traffic chaos.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Roads were paralyzed by vehicles trapped in the heavy snow.

It’s a challenging commute with no knowing when you’ll arrive.

[Heilongjiang resident: "I’m on my way to work, but it seems I’ll have to leave work right after I arrive."]

Some citizens have abandoned their cars and are waddling on foot.

Dozens of citizens tried to push a bus, but the wheels are just spinning in the unprecedented snowfall.

An ambulance also came to a halt right before the front of a hospital.

In a rush, paramedics carried the patient to the hospital themselves.

A large amount of moisture from the East Sea has led to heavy snowfall, particularly in Heilongjiang Province in northeastern China.

In some areas, the accumulated snowfall reached 49 cm, marking the highest snowfall since observations began in 1959.

At one point, a red alert for heavy snowfall was issued in some places.

[Heilongjiang resident: "I’ll look for our car. I found it. It’s buried here."]

Traffic chaos continued as over 40 sections of highways were closed across Heilongjiang Province.

In the city of Hegang, which suffered significant damage from the snowfall, more than 5,800 snow removal personnel were mobilized.

This heavy snowfall is expected to continue locally in Heilongjiang Province until the day after tomorrow.

Chinese meteorological authorities forecast that after the intensity of the snowfall in the northeastern region subsides, a cold wave with rapidly dropping temperatures will follow.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Record snowfall paralyzes northeast China with traffic chaos
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

In China, the northeastern region, including Heilongjiang Province, has experienced the heaviest snowfall ever recorded in November.

Nearly 50 centimeters of snow fell, causing a traffic chaos.

Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

Roads were paralyzed by vehicles trapped in the heavy snow.

It’s a challenging commute with no knowing when you’ll arrive.

[Heilongjiang resident: "I’m on my way to work, but it seems I’ll have to leave work right after I arrive."]

Some citizens have abandoned their cars and are waddling on foot.

Dozens of citizens tried to push a bus, but the wheels are just spinning in the unprecedented snowfall.

An ambulance also came to a halt right before the front of a hospital.

In a rush, paramedics carried the patient to the hospital themselves.

A large amount of moisture from the East Sea has led to heavy snowfall, particularly in Heilongjiang Province in northeastern China.

In some areas, the accumulated snowfall reached 49 cm, marking the highest snowfall since observations began in 1959.

At one point, a red alert for heavy snowfall was issued in some places.

[Heilongjiang resident: "I’ll look for our car. I found it. It’s buried here."]

Traffic chaos continued as over 40 sections of highways were closed across Heilongjiang Province.

In the city of Hegang, which suffered significant damage from the snowfall, more than 5,800 snow removal personnel were mobilized.

This heavy snowfall is expected to continue locally in Heilongjiang Province until the day after tomorrow.

Chinese meteorological authorities forecast that after the intensity of the snowfall in the northeastern region subsides, a cold wave with rapidly dropping temperatures will follow.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.
김민정
김민정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.