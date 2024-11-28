Munich's Kim Min-jae scores the winning goal against PSG

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae scored the winning goal in a match against Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in, marking the first face-off between Korean players in the UEFA Champions League in 13 years.



Kim Min-jae, who became the first Korean defender to score in the Champions League, was naturally named the man of the match.



Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the story.



[Report]



The brightest hero in the battle of pride between German and French football was Munich's Kim Min-jae.



Starting the match, Kim Min-jae scored with a header during a corner kick scramble in the 38th minute of the first half.



This is the first goal scored by a Korean defender in Champions League history.



On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain attempted to turn the game around by bringing on Lee Kang-in in the 20th minute of the second half, but they could not break through the defense led by Kim Min-jae.



With neither team able to score additional goals, Kim Min-jae's winning goal was confirmed, and the captain, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, lifted Kim Min-jae in celebration.



[Kim Min-jae/Bayern Munich: "I am really proud to score my first goal in the Champions League and earn three points."]



With a clean sheet and the winning goal, UEFA named Kim Min-jae the best player of the match, and he received top ratings from various media outlets.



Furthermore, with this victory, Bayern Munich extended their streak of seven consecutive matches without conceding a goal, earning praise from European media that had previously been critical of Kim Min-jae.



Until the early part of the season, Kim Min-jae's position in the team was uncertain.



There were even rumors of a transfer.



One of the reasons Bayern Munich did not win the championship last season was attributed to Kim Min-jae's frequent defensive mistakes.



However, against the iconic French football club Paris Saint-Germain, Kim Min-jae proved his worth and earned the highest praise.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.



