News 9

Rising marriage rates face hurdles in boosting births

입력 2024.11.28 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The positive signals in the number of newborns seem to be influenced by the increase in marriage rates.

In particular, the trend of young people responding positively to marriage has been captured in statistics.

What social efforts are needed for this trend to lead to childbirth?

Reporter Park Chan has looked into this.

[Report]

According to a social survey by Statistics Korea, the proportion of respondents who believe "marriage is necessary" has increased significantly among those in their 20s and 30s compared to other age groups.

[Park Sang-jun/28 years old: "I think it's changing positively, and just looking around me, everyone wants to get married…."]

This is a gathering of workers in their 20s and 30s.

["(Why is your home there?) Because I like being close to my in-laws."]

Behind the thoughts that seem different from the older generation, there is a reality where many of the obligations that come with marriage have been alleviated.

[Lee Han-bin/29 years old: "The obligations like taking care of ancestral rites and what to do about wedding gifts have decreased a lot, and it seems like there are many areas that can be discussed between both families…."]

The perception that household chores should be shared equally has also become firmly established among those in their 20s and 30s.

This couple, who got married in June this year, also shares household chores fairly.

[Kang Soo-ran/30s newlywed couple: "My husband mainly does the cooking and washing dishes, while I do the cleaning and laundry."]

The current parents in their 20s and 30s have more assets and have been economically active longer than the previous generation of parents.

The financial independence of parents who do not rely on social and economic support may have influenced the perception of marriage among young people.

However, among the youth, marriage does not necessarily mean childbirth.

[Kim Hyun-woo/30s newlywed couple: "(In the future) the first condition is to live near my mother-in-law or parents to get help with childcare. It’s now taken for granted that both partners work, but this makes it difficult to manage childcare."]

We need to continue to monitor and support whether women can work without career interruptions after childbirth, and whether the burden of private education costs or housing prices is excessive, in order to increase marriage rates and that could lead to childbirth.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rising marriage rates face hurdles in boosting births
    • 입력 2024-11-28 00:12:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

The positive signals in the number of newborns seem to be influenced by the increase in marriage rates.

In particular, the trend of young people responding positively to marriage has been captured in statistics.

What social efforts are needed for this trend to lead to childbirth?

Reporter Park Chan has looked into this.

[Report]

According to a social survey by Statistics Korea, the proportion of respondents who believe "marriage is necessary" has increased significantly among those in their 20s and 30s compared to other age groups.

[Park Sang-jun/28 years old: "I think it's changing positively, and just looking around me, everyone wants to get married…."]

This is a gathering of workers in their 20s and 30s.

["(Why is your home there?) Because I like being close to my in-laws."]

Behind the thoughts that seem different from the older generation, there is a reality where many of the obligations that come with marriage have been alleviated.

[Lee Han-bin/29 years old: "The obligations like taking care of ancestral rites and what to do about wedding gifts have decreased a lot, and it seems like there are many areas that can be discussed between both families…."]

The perception that household chores should be shared equally has also become firmly established among those in their 20s and 30s.

This couple, who got married in June this year, also shares household chores fairly.

[Kang Soo-ran/30s newlywed couple: "My husband mainly does the cooking and washing dishes, while I do the cleaning and laundry."]

The current parents in their 20s and 30s have more assets and have been economically active longer than the previous generation of parents.

The financial independence of parents who do not rely on social and economic support may have influenced the perception of marriage among young people.

However, among the youth, marriage does not necessarily mean childbirth.

[Kim Hyun-woo/30s newlywed couple: "(In the future) the first condition is to live near my mother-in-law or parents to get help with childcare. It’s now taken for granted that both partners work, but this makes it difficult to manage childcare."]

We need to continue to monitor and support whether women can work without career interruptions after childbirth, and whether the burden of private education costs or housing prices is excessive, in order to increase marriage rates and that could lead to childbirth.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?

이 시각 수도권 눈 상황은?
충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm

충청권 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 15cm
전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈

전북 6개 시군 대설특보…오늘까지 최대 10cm 눈
평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지

평택 골프연습장서 철제 그물 붕괴…1명 심정지
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.