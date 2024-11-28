Jin Jong-oh urges IOC to address misconduct by S. Korean sports chief

동영상 고정 취소

Former Olympic shooting gold medalist and current lawmaker Jin Jong-oh has drawn attention by sending a letter to the IOC detailing various misconducts of Lee Kee-heung, the chairman of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, and how it may affect the upcoming election for the sports chief position.



Today, lawmaker Jin Jong-oh visited former Wushu Association president Park Chang-beom, who is on a hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of Lee Kee-heung's bid for a third term.



After encouraging the staff at the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee union office, Jin stated that Lee Kee-heung's attempt for a third consecutive term, while being suspended from duty due to allegations of hiring irregularities, is unjust. He sent a letter to the IOC this afternoon to inform them of this situation.



[Jin Jong-oh/People Power Party lawmaker: "I conveyed that Lee Kee-heung led the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee for personal gain through various irregular hiring and corruption."]



